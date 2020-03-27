seems to be having tough time this year as it prepares for WrestleMania. After changing venues and a few wrestlers quarantined dropped from the card over amid Coronavirus pandemic, a top name in the company is reportedly going to miss the pay-per-view event.

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Roman Reigns is not taking part at WrestleMania 36. The Big Dog is not comfortable having a match since he is immunocompromised from his battle with leukemia. He does not want to take a chance when the US is hit by the deadly Coronavirus outbreak.

He had made his comeback after recovering from leukemia in 2019. Roman Reigns was scheduled to clash against Goldberg, who defeated Bray Wyatt at Super ShowDown held in Saudi Arabia, at WrestleMania 36. Now, WWE is in the hunt for an opponent for him.

WrestleMania 36 is already being affected by Coronavirus attack as the venue from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, is changed. It will be recorded without fanfare or a live crowd.

It will be recorded in two days - 4 and 5 of April.

Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke are quarantined will reportedly miss WrestleMania. The company is adhering to all the guidelines to maintain the health and safety of its wrestlers and crew,

"If you've been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who's been out of the country you're not allowed in the facility. We're taking every precaution we can. It's also why you don't see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers," Stephanie McMahon, WWE Chief Brand Officer is quoted as saying in an interview with Variety.

Nonetheless, the event has plenty of matches in the card. Brock Lesnar will take on Drew McIntyre, John Cena versus The Fiend Bray Wyatt, Kevin Owens clashing with Seth Rollins and The Undertaker versus AJ Stlyes are some of the interesting matched scheduled tor the WWE's flagship event.