It was reported recently by Pro Wrestling Sheet about Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle having a clash at WWE backstage just before Royal Rumble took off on Sunday, 26 January. The website, from its multiple sources, had claimed that the duo had an altercation, tensions had prevailed when they had come face-to-face and the Beast Incarnate wanted to know the reality of the situation between the two.

Matt Riddle's remarks on Brock Lesnar in the earlier interviews had not gone well with the Night Mayor of Suplex City, the report said. Now, Talksport has come up with more updates on the alleged backstage incident. An official from WWE has given an account of what exactly happened on Royal Rumble evening at the Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.

According to the official, Brock Lesnar grabbed Matt Riddle's shoulders to draw his attention and told him that they would never work together. "Kid, you might as well stop saying my name and tagging me in sh*t because you and I will never work together. Ever." The website quotes Brock Lesnar as saying to Matt Riddle.

Although Riddle tried to talk to Brock Lesnar, the Beast Incarnate was in no mood to hear what the former was trying to say as he kept moving. Whereas the former was cool and composed and there was never a tense situation in the backstage, as reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet earlier.

The latest reports also clarifies that Matt Riddle was not punished for his rumoured clash with Brock Lesnar for the altercation. In fact, there was no changes in the Royal Rumble plans.

The Reason Behind the Tension

Matt Riddle had earlier claimed in numerous of interviews about his desire to end Brock Lesnar's career at WrestleMania. "Retiring Brock... it's no secret. That's been the goal since I started wrestling, since the very beginning," WWE Inc quotes him as saying on an interview on NXT television.

He added, "I don't like how he does it, I don't like the respect that he shows, and I don't like the workrate that he puts out. That's just my personal opinion. I think he's capable of more. Maybe it doesn't work out for me, maybe it doesn't work out the first time, but I guarantee you I'm going to beat him and I'm gonna retire him."