Rocio Pino: OnlyFans Model Joins Politics and Promises Free Boob Job to All Women

An OnlyFans model has turned politician and as part of her racy election campaign has stripped naked and promised free boob jobs for all women if she gets elected. Mexican OnlyFans model Rocio Pino recently flaunted her assets on Twitter and vowed to offer "t**s for all [women]" if she wins a seat in Mexico's parliament later this week.

Pino is presently pregnant and flaunted her tattooed body with the message that promises a lot for women. The busty babe believes that not much has been done for women and her promise surely will make Mexican women happy and they will vote for her.

Strange Promise

Pino raised eyebrows when she took the bold decision to join politics after being one of the most sought-after models on OnlyFans. And now she has made a daring promise as part of her election campaign. Of the many slogans where she promises to give free boob jobs to all the women, some are: "Give your mum t**s" and "Because a woman with t**s is an empowered woman".

Another of her campaign slogans, referring to breasts, is: "With me, your vote counts for two."

The heavily-pregnant tattooed Pino charges subscribers $114 a year to access her exclusive content. She now hopes that her raunchy approach will help her win a seat in the country's Chamber of Deputies when voting takes place on June 6.

Pino, who goes by the moniker La Grosera, which means "The Rude One", gained popularity after she joined OnlyFans. She immediately became he hit posting her nudes and now boasts more than 59,300 likes. However, she decided to join politics last year despite knowing that it won't be easy for her to win a seat given her profession.

She is the candidate for the centre-left Progressive Social Networks party, which was founded as a non-profit organization in 2019 and launched as a political party last year.

Big Ambitions

Pino knows that it won't be easy for her to win but she is confident that thousands of Mexican women will strike a chord with her and vote for her. Many had thought that she would change her stance while campaigning but Pino took the most innovative way for her campaign.

Pino, who is contesting form the state of Sonora in north-west Mexico raised eyebrows with her racy campaign ads, where she appears completely naked, covering her breasts with her hands. The OnlyFans model says on her website that she volunteered helping victims affected by the 2017 Chiapas earthquake and this was what made her want to join politics.

However, her primary election promise is to guarantee free breast augmentation for all women, with women who have undergone mastectomy given priority. "What we least need right now are more traditional, corrupt and male-chauvinist politicians," she wrote to her 263,800 followers on Twitter on Friday.

That although is just one of her many promises made to women. Her other election promises include teaching girls about child abuse in school, sanctioning men who do not contribute financially to their children's upbringing and introducing laws to protect women from cybercrime.

However, Pino won't quit OnlyFans even if she wins as she is proud of her profession. The Mexican beauty currently charges $9.50 for 31 days or $114 for 12 months' access to her raunchy photos and videos on OnlyFans.

If Pino wins, she will be the first OnlyFans model and adult star to start a successful career in politics.