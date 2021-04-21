Mathilde Tantot: French Model Who Suffered Wardrobe Malfunction Breaks the Internet with Bare-All Snaps

Instagram model Mathilde Tantot raised the temperature with her latest snap that has left her fans go gaga about her. The 26-year-old French model caused quite a meltdown earlier this week when she bared all in her latest snaps and in doing so exposed her breasts.

However, her fans didn't mind it and have appreciated her bold snap. Tantot is known for posting bold photographs and the latest snap taken against the backdrop of a river has since garnered her thousands of likes. The snaps that were uploaded earlier this week is still widely being commented on and Tantot must be happy about it.

Baring It All

Earlier this week, the French bombshell decided to bare all as she rocked a see-through bra while on a trip to the lake. She uploaded the snaps on Instagram for her 9.6 million followers and since then the photograph has garnered more than a million likes.

In the snap, Tantot can be seen wearing a lace bra that put her boobs on full display as the garment is see-through. She accompanied the look with a pair of yellow shorts and adorable side bag.

In yet another snap, she can be seen gazing at the water with her back to the camera. Tantot, who had previously faced wardrobe malfunction on Instagram, this time, however, was completely conscious about uploading her bare-all snap, as she doesn't mind showing her curvy body to millions of her fans. Mathilde, who also has a twin sister Pauline, who often shares her sexy photos on Instagram, this time looked like she enjoyed her little day out as she also shared a photo of her rehydrating herself by the lake.

Fans Go Crazy

Naturally, her fans have gone crazy about the photograph, which has so far won her more than a million likes and counting. One of her fans wrote: "Art," another added: "This is perfection."

Another of her fans wrote under her photos: "Check out this hottie," while a third jokingly said: "I told you not to post those."

And other fans simply couldn't contain their excitement as all they could do was leave a few emojis. Fortunately for her fans, this isn't the first time the Fashion Nova model bared it all. Tantot, however, had suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she ditched her bra under a sheer top. But that was just once.

She is otherwise quite conscious and had even uploaded her see-through lingerie snaps on Instagram earlier. She also sent temperatures soaring after she posted her snaps in a sheer underwear set as she flashed her neighbors earlier this year.