Robinhood Listing Shiba Inu in Feb 2022? Here's What The Exchange CFO Said About Adding More Cryptocurrencies

Robinhood's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jason Warnick has finally disclosed the reason why the exchange platform has not yet listed cryptocurrencies that are in huge demand. The top executive spoke at length about the future prospects of the crypto exchange platform and shared ideas about investments and finance during the Wall Street Journal's CFO Network Summit, which was virtually held last week. Warnick was asked if Robinhood plans to list meme-cryptocurrencies such as Shiba Inu, the meme token that has surpassed Bitcoin in terms of popularity in 2021.

Revealing the popular trading platform's crypto priority and the future plans of listing more cryptocurrencies, Warnick said, "We're a highly regulated company in a highly regulated industry, and we think it's important that we get a bit more clarity from regulators." He further tactfully stated that the company "have not fallen on deaf ears" as its receives countless requests to add more cryptocurrencies. "It's not lost on us that our customers and others would like to see us add more coins," he emphasised.

Moreover, no confirmation was given by Warnick regarding the listing of meme-cryptos or SHIB on Robinhood anytime soon. The CFO of the crypto exchange remained tight-lipped about future listings. Even CEO Vlad Tenev didn't give a straight answer to whether the platform will be listing SHIB during a CNBC segment with Jim Cramer. However, Christine Brown, Robinhood's crypto division head said that "Robinhood is not in a hurry to list Shiba Inu" according to a Decrypt interview.

Will Robinhood List Shiba Inu in February 2022?

Despite the statements, investors and crypto enthusiasts believe that Robinhood will list Shiba Inu in 2022. Some analysts believe that SHIB could generate profits for Robinhood as its revenues are dipping and its market stocks are falling.

Crypto investors are expecting the Robinhood Shiba Inu listing to happen soon as SHIB Army and supporters of meme token Shiba Inu are working round the clock to get Shiba Inu listed on Robinhood, which is considered to be one of the most popular crypto trading platforms. A petition had also been filed on Change.org for Robinhood to list SHIB which has already garnered over 555,811 signatures.

Moreover, Zero Hedge, a political news website, took to Twitter to share that Robinhood will list SHIB in February. They also claimed that the development "is about 6 months too late". Zero Hedge gave an impression that their prediction about the Shiba Inu Robinhood listing won't go wrong.

