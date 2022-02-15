Shiba Inu: Whale Buys Nearly 140 Billion SHIB as Meme Token Becomes Number 1 Asset Purchased by BSC Whales

Whales are hungry for Shiba Inu and that's not us saying but the data shared by @WhaleStatsBSC Twitter account which showcases the top 1,000 rich list of Binance Smart Chain (BSC) whales.

According to the latest analytics, a BNB whale has bought nearly a staggering 140 billion Shiba Inu tokens. WhaleStats report suggests that the whale has accumulated the meme token worth around 4,232,859 (4.2M).

Apart from this, the dog-themed meme token SHIB has also bagged the number one spot in terms of being the most purchased coin among the 1,000 largest investors in BSC-based cryptocurrencies.

The number of Shiba Inu holders has increased during the dip as whales see the price dip as an opportunity to increase their position in SHIB as the token has proven to be a utility cryptocurrency in the market for investors.

As SHIBArmy continues to fight for Shiba Inu-Robinhood listing, many other popular crypto exchanges have already listed the crypto token. Brazil's leading crypto exchange app Foxbit is the latest to announce that it's all set to add Shiba Inu to its list of new cryptocurrencies on its trading platform.

WhaleStats Data

On the other hand, Robinhood is still showing reluctance in adding the meme token to its cryptocurrency list. However, its Robinhood CBO Steve Quirk recently stated they are looking for compliant ways to expand its crypto offering while CEO Vlad Tenev added, they want to make sure they will not be unregistered securities.

Shiba Inu Price, Trading, Market Cap

As on February 15, Shiba Inu jumped above 5% to $0.000031 while the world's largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by over 4% at $43,525 in a day's trade. The performance of other coins such as Dogecoin also rose 3% higher at $0.15 while Solana surged over 10% to reach $101 whereas Avalanche, Cardano, Polkadot, Polygon, Terra, and Stellar prices were also trading high over the last 24 hours.

At the time of publishing, Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00003161, which is up by +7.17% with a market cap of $17,352,788,738. International Business Times advices crypto investors and traders not to fall for any runmors and keep an eye on the latest trends in the cryptocurrency market.