Matt Wallace Threatens to 'Crash' Shiba Inu, Calls its Investors 'Annoying' after Viewing eToro Ad

The eToro commercial has ruffled a lot of feathers in the crypto sphere. Just recently Shiba Inu got listed in the trading app eToro and the firm released a commercial showing Dogecoin and SHIB getting into a verbal argument for coin supremacy.

While the advert shows Dogecoin praising itself as being superior, SHIB cuts through claiming it has overtaken all of its greatness and is now the most loved coin by investors.

The commercial angered a lot of biggies and investors took to Twitter slamming eToro for pitting Dogecoin against Shiba Inu. After receiving criticism from all corners, eToro deleted the commercial.

YouTuber and cryptocurrency influencer Matt Wallace tweeted that he sold all his SHIB coins right after watching the eToro commercial and invested all the money in Dogecoin instead.

Wallace in the same tweet also threatened to ''crash'' Shiba Inu if its investors ''keep being so annoying'' and also stated that crashing the coin would be his ''personal mission''.

''After that annoying Etoro video, I am selling all my $SHIB to buy more $DOGE. If Shiba Inu Coin fan boys keep being so annoying I will make it my personal mission to crash the coin,'' he tweeted.

Threatening to 'crash, control or operate' a trade is deemed illegal in the stock market and could land you in prison but since the crypto market is deregulated, the trading rules do not apply.

Also, Dogecoin co-founder Billy Markus slammed eToro's commercial calling it ''cringey'' and stated that he ''unfollowed'' the app and encouraged Dogecoin investors to do the same.

''Hey @eToro you should tell your boy at @eToroUS that making a cringey ad with misinformation plus attacks a coin people use on your platform is pretty unintelligent marketing,'' he tweeted and continued, ''Unfollowed, will no longer support your company, and would encourage #dogearmy to do the same.''

Shiba Inu investors hit out at Dogecoin's top heads for showing arrogance and spreading venom in the cryoto sphere and slammed Wallace for his threat to crash the coin simply because he was upset about a commercial. ''Bro calm your ego who are you to crash it?,'' questioned an investor.

Some also labelled Wallace for a biased influencer who dances to the tunes of Dogecoin heads and goes the direction that only benefits himself and doesn't provide real insights to investors. ''You have disappointed me, you only know how to move forward by pulling others back,'' tweeted another user.

Others claimed that Wallace is being drunk with power in the crypto market and is behaving recklessly, which could hurt day-to-day investors. ''A lot of people have their life savings in Shib and are hoping for the best,'' tweeted a user.

Dogecoin Vs Shiba Inu

Meme-currencies Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been at loggerheads since a year and investors have always looked down on the other.

SHIB also touted itself as the 'Dogecoin killer' and eToro commercial simply was a mirror reflection on what really goes on in the crypto world.

Dogecoin, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.20 and was down -3.74% while Shiba Inu was trading at $0.00000624 and is down -3.25% in the days trade.

While Doge is aiming to reach the $1 mark, Shiba Inu is aiming to reach the 1 cent mark. However, both the coins are spiraling downwards making it harder each day to reach their goal.