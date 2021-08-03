Shiba Inu on Path to be Listed on Coinbase Custody; Value Expected to Rise After Listing

Shiba Inu is well on its path to be listed on Coinbase Custody as the apps Custody and Assets page shows SHIB being placed in the index section along with other cryptocurrencies for trading.

Coinbase Custody is an independent, NYDFS-regulated entity built on Coinbase's crypto-first DNA that offers one of the most sophisticated and reliable custody solutions in the world.

All trades executed by an investor gets stored with the same reputable Coinbase Custodian and investors can also avoid paying a higher fee for each transaction.

Coinbase Custody balances safekeeping of private keys and provides easy online client access to their respective holdings, allowing investors to securely and actively participate in the crypto networks.

''As a qualified custodian, Coinbase Custody can quickly add new assets compliantly based on client requests,'' states the website.

However, the price of Shiba Inu at the time of publishing displayed at $0.00 with a market cap of $3,683,616,796 hinting that the coin is well on its way to be listed on the app for investors to buy and sell. However, the trading option at the moment remains unavailable.

Financial experts claim a Coinbase Custody listing could give SHIB a boost and its value could see an upward swing in the coming weeks.

Shiba Inu Gets Listed On eToro

Just recently, SHIB was listed on the eToro app and the developers are reaching out to newer avenues to list the coin for trading. Also, post the eToro listing, SHIB failed to perform and slipped further in the days trade.

The eToro commercial ruffled a lot of feathers in the crypto world as the ad showed Dogecoin and Shiba Inu getting into a verbal argument on who is superior.

Doge's Billy Markus slammed the advert and called investors to unfollow the app while crypto influencer Matt Wallace threatened to ''crash'' Shiba Inu and revealed that he sold all his SHIB holdings and placed it on Doge.

Amazon Might Consider SHIB as Payment, Says Insider

An industry insider has reported that Amazon is considering to accept two cryptocurrencies as official payment on their website in 2022 and Shiba Inu is one among the contenders along with Matic, AMP and HOKK.

It is reported that Jeff Bezos has directed Amazon to finalize two coins by the second quarter of 2022.

Also, SHIB investors have started an online petition asking Bezos to integrate the coin on their website as it offers the ''technological innovation'' and has the ''potential'' to benefit millions of people.

Binance On A SHIB Shopping Spree

Trading app Binance shows it holds a staggering 83.6 trillion SHIB tokens and has purchased them by paying more than $500 million. At first Binance picked up 75 trillion SHIB coins during a dip and the next day picked up another 8.6 trillion coins.

However, despite Binance wallet showing SHIB tokens, it is not known if the holdings belong to Binance or they are using the tokens in the form of exchange. Binance is yet to confirm the developments.