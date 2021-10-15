Rita Ora Topless Photo: 'Let Me Love You' Crooner Strips Half-Naked For X-rated Photoshoot on Instagram

Singer-actor Rita Ora has left little to the imagination of her fans with a racy photoshoot for her sultry Instagram update on Thursday. Ora stripped half-naked for the topless photo. She donned only a pair of skin-tight white leggings with matching shoes for the X-rated snap. The eye-popping picture shows her covering her nipples with her bare hands. The For You singer struck a sultry pose while sitting on a stool.

In the picture, the blonde beauty also placed her feet on top of a tree stump. The photo has been snapped, with a backdrop of what appeared to be a storeroom at a barn. The topless picture from the X-rated photoshoot on Ora's official handle, with the caption, "Chasing sunsets," has garnered much attention from fans worldwide. It has already racked up thousands of likes and views on social media. The Let Me Love You crooner can also be seen flaunting her tattoo in the racy snap.

Taking to their Instagram accounts, many Ora fans commented on the sun-kissed photo. Some called her "Queen," some said, "Gorgeous," while others wanted to make her their 'baby mama.' But one of her fans was concerned about her sitting posture in the X-rated photo. "Wouldn't sit like that for too long you could get backache," the fans wrote.

In another snap, The Carry On singer tugged her blonde tresses into a messy ponytail that fell down her bare back while she enjoyed soaking up the sun.

Is Rita Ora the most played artist?

The young songstress, 30, often left fans sweating with her hot and sultry photo updates. According to another informative post on her social media account, Ora has been named one of the most played female artists of the 21st century.

Ora, who is currently dating Taika Waititi was recently spotted with her director boyfriend putting on a cosy display while watching The Rolling Stones concert in Los Angeles.

The singer born Rita SahatÃ§iu recently opened up about her relationship with Waititi in the September issue of Australian Vogue. She said, "I'm in a great place in my life, that's all I'm going to say about that," according to reports.

The Hot Right Now hitmaker and Thor director Waititi were first photographed together in Australia when she was shooting for The Voice.