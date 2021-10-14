'You Look So Hot and Sexy': Stripper Demi Rose Ditches Clothes To Make Instagram Fans Drool Over Her Busty Photo

British bombshell Demi Rose has taken her game on social media to the next level. The diva, known for posting scandalous NFSW photos on Instagram has left fans drooling over her latest photo updates on her official handle.

In the two racy snaps, Rose is seen donning a barely-there thong bikini while flaunting her insane curves and perky derriere on camera with a backdrop of the sea in one and palm trees on the other picture. The sexy photos, which have been posted by Rose hours ago has already racked up thousands of views and comments from fans worldwide.

The Birmingham-born modelling sensation looked unbelievably gorgeous while flaunting her cleavage in summer lingerie that could barely hold her massive assets in one of the saucy updates.

Rose completed her beach look with shimmery make-up, matching sunglasses, golden earrings and a unique bracelet. Rose, 25, is seen posing with a glass in the picture, which appears to have been snapped in Mexico.

Seeing the gorgeous stripper in the tiny outfit, many fans took to the comment section of her hot photos to express their feelings. "You are the killer of my heart," wrote a die-hard fan of Rose.

Instagram User Wants 'A Body Like Rose'

Another Instagram user wrote, "I just wish to have a bikini body like youâ¤ï¸ you look so hot and sexy," while others were just stunned by her flawless beauty. In another sizzling post, Rose aka Demi Rose Mawby is seen rocking a see-through bralet which almost flashed her nipples.

Moreover, on Tuesday's hot updates, Rose can be seen enjoying a sunbath while chilling inside a pool that seems more of a jacuzzi.

Demi Rose: 10 Lesser Known Facts About the British Model

Demi Rose relationship status - Single Demi Rose height - 1.57 m Demi Rose full name - Demi Rose Mawby Demi Rose Ex-boyfriend - Tyga and DJ Chris Martinez Demi Rose Date of Birth - March 27, 1995 Demi Rose Zodiac Sign - Aries Demi Rose Models For - Pretty Little Thing Demi Rose Place of Birth - Birmingham Demi Rose Parents - Christine Mawby, Barrie Mawby Demi Rose Net Worth - $4 million as of 2021



Rose Ditches Clothes to Earn Millions on X-rated Site

Rose debuted on OnlyFans after losing both her parents. During an interview with BBC, the young social media influencer revealed that she had always wanted to become a model ever since a very young age.

Her ambition to walk the ramp did come true, but Rose doesn't want to stop there. She is unstoppable when it comes to making heads turn with her sultry photos and exclusive videos. Rose is currently single but had dating well-known celebrities such as rapper Tyga in the past.

Here's the link to her OnlyFans content: Demi Rose Sexy Photos and Videos