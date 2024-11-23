Who Is Summer-Leigh Morrison? BA Stewardess Risks Losing Her Job for Revealing She Was on Same Flight Taking Liam Payne's Body Home

A British Airways flight attendant is reportedly at the risk of losing her job after she shared online that she was on the same flight that transported Liam Payne's body back home to the UK. Summer-Leigh Morrison posted on Instagram sharing with her followers that she was on the flight carrying the late One Direction star's coffin.

Morrison is believed to have violated protocols by sharing a photo of the British Airways flight manifest, which listed the names of those aboard. The flight attendant has been suspended while British Airways conducts an investigation. Morrison told more than 10,000 Instagram followers: "Just been told we're carrying a coffin with us today.

Big Blunder Breaking the Protocol

"To then find out it's Liam Payne's body and his family are on our flight too, heart-breaking," Morrison added.

A British Airways source told The Sun: "This stewardess cares more for her online social media following than her job. She has been brought to the attention of bosses due to previous posts.

"It is a serious data breach, not to mention a callous and heartless move to tell the world of Liam's final journey for the good of her online following.

"She will be lucky to ever fly again with the airline."

British Airways told the outlet: "We are investigating this matter so it would be inappropriate to comment further."

Payne tragically died at 31 on October 16 after falling from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His funeral was held in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, on Wednesday.

Final Goodbye

Payne's former bandmates—Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik—were among those who attended the funeral, alongside Payne's girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his ex-partner Cheryl, with whom he shared a son.

Payne's coffin was brought to the church in a white horse-drawn hearse, decorated with floral arrangements spelling out "son" and "daddy." Following the service, four pallbearers carried the coffin out of St. Mary's Church, trailed by his parents and Cheryl.

Also present at the service were Cheryl's Girls Aloud bandmates Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts, as well as One Direction's former label head Simon Cowell, who was seen offering comfort to the family.

Other floral tributes included one shaped like a set of 10-pin bowling pins and a ball, a nod to one of Payne's favorite hobbies.

While a small crowd of locals gathered outside the church, most fans kept their distance, with some One Direction fans on Reddit reminding others that "memorials are for fans, funerals are for family."

Payne had lived in the nearby village of Chalfont St. Giles.