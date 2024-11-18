Who Is Sydney Thomas? Glamorous Ring Girl Opens Up About Sudden Fame as She Breaks the Internet after Mike Tyson-Jake Paul Fight

Sydney Thomas has opened up about her rising popularity. The 20-year-old model gained widespread attention after serving as a ring girl during Friday's Mike Tyson-Jake Paul fight at AT&T Stadium. On Saturday, she shared a TikTok video responding to the flood of attention she has been receiving.

"I am happy guys enjoyed the broadcast!!" Thomas wrote in the caption of her post, adding a crying-laughing emoji and a heart emoji at the end. The video featured a caption that said, "waking up to see I'm trending for the Tyson v Paul fight." Thomas boasts 800,000 followers on the platform and has been breaking the interest over the past two days.

Star of the Night

She also thanks her fans for their support on Instagram, where she has more than 400,000 followers. "I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you," Thomas took to Instagram to write a story on Saturday, with a heart emoji added to the end of the message.

"I can't thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am. I love you all — thank you for your kind words."

Thomas is currently attending the University of Alabama. She has actively pursued a career in modeling, taking on promotional and event roles that highlight her versatility.

However, Sydney gained attention even before the fight. She was first captured on camera during the weigh-in when Tyson landed a punch on Jake Paul's face. Sydney was one of the ring girls on stage. The image of the moment has been shared so widely that, in the end, the attention has shifted to the American model rather than the punch itself.

Star in Her Own Right

The 27-year-old Jake Paul won the fight against the 58-year-old Mike Tyson by unanimous decision. This marked Tyson's first officially sanctioned professional bout in 19 years.

Despite the lack of action, the fight turned out to be a huge box office success. Netflix, which broadcast the event, revealed that 60 million viewers tuned in.

Besides, ticket sales generated over $17.8 million, setting a record as the highest boxing gate outside of Las Vegas in U.S. history, with 72,300 fans filling the Cowboys' stadium.

"Getting the opportunity to step into the ring with @MikeTyson and @JakePaul for such a historic fight is something I never imagined I'd be able to say," Thomas captioned a separate post.

"Words can't describe this moment or how grateful I am to be part of such an amazing team at @MostValuablePromotions. History was made, and I'm truly honored to have been a part of it."

Raphaela Milagres, Virginia Sanhouse, Delia Sylvain, and Lexi Williams also served as ring girls for the fight.