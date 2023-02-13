Rihanna Confirms She Is Pregnant with Second Child as She Reveals Surprise Baby Bump at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna is pregnant. The nine-time Grammy winner confirmed she is pregnant with her second child after revealing her baby bump to her fans at the Super Bowl halftime. A spokesperson for the singer confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that she is expecting another child following her highly anticipated comeback at Super Bowl 57 on Sunday.

Earlier, spectators went wild after spotting the singer's baby bump during her halftime performance. Minutes later, Rihanna's representatives put an end to the speculations confirming her pregnancy. Rihanna put up an incredible performance in front of a massive global audience at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, where the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs were playing.

Pregnant Again

Rihanna's performance was already hyped given that this was her first live television performance since 2018 when she performed "Wild Thoughts" with DJ Khaled at the Grammy Awards. The 34-year-old singer opened the performance while hanging from a platform above the stage and singing her hit "B**** Better Have My Money".

She was wearing a loose-fitting crimson jumpsuit that covered most of her body and was strapped around her. However, she wore a skin-tight bodysuit underneath that accentuated her growing baby belly.

Rihanna shares her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky, who was not initially seen at the Super Bowl. Her first child was born on May 13, 2022. The name of their child has not yet been revealed, as the couple has kept their expanding family a secret.

Rihanna wore a red pair of clunky trainers with the suit. She joined a throng of white dancers on stage as the platform she was hung from plummeted toward the field.

The singer let the backup dancers fill in the gaps while keeping her dancing to a minimum.

In an interview conducted before her halftime show, the Grammy winner admitted that while she initially had second thoughts about performing at the Super Bowl, motherhood ultimately motivated her to do so.

"I was like, 'You sure? I'm three months postpartum. Should I be making major decisions like this right now? I might regret this,'" she said, the Hollywood Reporter reported.

"When you become a mom, there's something that just happens where you feel like you could take on the world â€” you can do anything," she added. "And the Super Bowl is one of the biggest stages in the world, so as scary as that was ... there's something exhilarating about the challenge of it all," she said. "It's important for my son to see that."

She added that it was challenging to condense her 18-year collection into a 13-minute set, the outlet reported.

"The setlist was the biggest challenge. That was the hardest part â€” deciding how to maximize 13 minutes, but also celebrate. That's what the show's going to be â€” it's going to be a celebration of my catalog in the best way," she said. "I think we did a pretty good job at narrowing it down."

Big Announcement on Big Platform

Rihanna's performance was one of the most highlighted events of this year's Super Bowl. She stuck to the hits and didn't debut any brand-new songs during her 12-song performance. The crowd went berserk as she switched to "Where Have You Been" and then sang the smash song "Only Girl (In The World)".

She then belted out "We Found Love", "Rude Boy", and her popular song "Work", but the latter song didn't include her partner, Drake. Her next two songs were "Pour It Up and Wild Thoughts."

The singer chose several contentious music selections, including a verse from Kanye West's song "All Of The Lights" and a section of Jay-song Z's Run This Town, which originally also included West.

West was disgraced after saying various anti-Semitic things, including allegedly glorifying Adolf Hitler.

She concluded her performance in style singing "Umbrella" and "Diamonds."

The superstar, who was born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has released a solo album since January 2016. In October, she released "Lift Me Up", her first original song in seven years, as a homage to the late actor Chadwick Boseman for the Marvel movie "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." The song received the singer an Academy Award nomination.

Rihanna's performance was attended by several other celebrities, and they were probably just as thrilled to see her perform once more as the audience at home.

The rapper Lil Uzi Vert and Jay-Z, who was instrumental in helping the vocalist land a record deal, were also seen together on the field with Blue Ivy, the daughter they share with BeyoncÃ©.

Paul McCartney, who worked on the song FourFiveSeconds with Rihanna and Kanye West, was spotted in a box seat with his wife Nancy Shevell.