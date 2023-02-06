Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Creates History with Most Wins Ever; Complete List of Winners, Performances, Highlights

It has been a big and great year for music that includes major releases like Harry Style's 'House Party', Bad Bunny's hot boy 'Verano', Adele's 'Easy,' and BeyoncÃ©'s 'Unbreakable Soul'. It's now time to find out who will require a U-Haul to take all of their awards home from the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

The Grammy Awards 2023, which is being presented by "The Daily Show" alum Trevor Noah, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. It was previously live-streamed for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot is happening this year at the Grammys this year. Here's the list of winners.

Beyonce Leads the Way

BeyoncÃ©, the "Renaissance" curator, is leading the race place with nine nominations and has already tied the record for the most Grammy wins ever with 31. Kendrick Lamar is right behind with eight nominations.

Another early winner was actress Viola Davis, who narrated her memoir, "Finding Me," and won the award for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, achieving the coveted EGOT designation.

This year's ceremony boasts an attractive line-up of performers that included names like Jay-Z, BeyoncÃ©'s husband, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras with Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton.

Beyonce who was the star of the night arrived late to the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles but by that time she had already tied the record for the most Grammy wins ever.

However, CBS didn't think of waiting for her to show up and went ahead with the show.

Nevertheless, it was one of the all-time diva moments when Viola Davis, who had already made history by becoming an EGOT by winning a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling for the audio book of her memoir, "Finding Me," handed the Best R&B Song trophy to a non-attendee BeyoncÃ© while she was still snarled in L.A. traffic on her way to the Crypto.com Arena.

That said, Grammy Awards 2023 had a lot more apart from Beyonce who created history on Sunday night. Here's the full list of winners.

Winners

Best dance/electronic album

BeyoncÃ© â€“ Renaissance â€“ WINNER

Bonobo â€“ Fragments

Diplo â€“ Diplo

Odesza â€“ The Last Goodbye

Rufus Du Sol â€“ Surrender

Best rap album

Kendrick Lamar â€“ Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers â€“ WINNER

DJ Khaled â€“ God Did

Future â€“ I Never Liked You

Jack Harlow â€“ Come Home the Kids Miss You

Pusha T â€“ It's Almost Dry

Best musica urbana album

Bad Bunny â€“ Un Verano Sin Ti â€“ WINNER

Rauw Alejandro â€“ Trap Cake, Vol. 2

Daddy Yankee â€“ Legendaddy

Farruko â€“ La 167

Maluma â€“ The Love & Sex Tape

Best pop duo/group performance

Sam Smith and Kim Petras â€“ Unholy â€“ WINNER

Abba â€“ Don't Shut Me Down

Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran â€“ Bam Bam

Coldplay and BTS â€“ My Universe

Post Malone and Doja Cat â€“ I Like You (A Happier Song)

Best country album

Willie Nelson â€“ A Beautiful Time â€“ WINNER

Luke Combs â€“ Growin' Up

Miranda Lambert â€“ Palomino

Ashley McBryde â€“ Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville

Maren Morris â€“ Humble Quest

Best R&B song

BeyoncÃ© â€“ Cuff It â€“ WINNER

Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous

Muni Long â€“ Hrs & Hrs

Jazmine Sullivan â€“ Hurt Me So Good

PJ Morton â€“ Please Don't Walk Away

Best pop vocal album

Harry Styles â€“ Harry's House â€“ WINNER

Abba â€“ Voyage

Adele â€“ 30

Coldplay â€“ Music of the Spheres

Lizzo â€“ Special

Best dance/electronic recording

BeyoncÃ© - Break My Soul â€“ WINNER

Bonobo - Rosewood

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)

Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love

Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated

RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol - On My Knees

Best global music performance

Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe â€“ WINNER

Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na

Burna Boy - Last Last

Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love

Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down

Best country solo performance

Willie Nelson - Live Forever â€“ WINNER

Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst

Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town

Miranda Lambert - In His Arms

Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange

Best R&B performance

Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs â€“ WINNER

BeyoncÃ© - Virgo's Groove

Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good

Lucky Daye - Over

Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me

Best rap performance

Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 â€“ WINNER

DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did

Doja Cat - Vegas

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P

Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let's Go)

Best metal performance

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules â€“ WINNER

Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine

Megadeth - We'll Be Back

Muse - Kill or Be Killed

Turnstile - Blackout

Best rock performance

Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses â€“ WINNER

Beck - Old Man

The Black Keys - Wild Child

Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts

Idles - Crawl!

Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9

Turnstile - Holiday

Best rock album

Ozzy Osbourne â€“ Patient Number 9 â€“ WINNER

The Black Keys â€“ Dropout Boogie

Elvis Costello & the Imposters â€“ The Boy Named If

Idles â€“ Crawler

Machine Gun Kelly â€“ Mainstream Sellout

Spoon â€“ Lucifer on the Sofa

Best alternative music album

Wet Leg â€“ Wet Leg â€“ WINNER

Arcade Fire â€“ WE

Big Thief â€“ Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You

BjÃ¶rk â€“ Fossora

Yeah Yeah Yeahs â€“ Cool It Down

Best traditional R&B performance

BeyoncÃ© â€“ Plastic Off the Sofa â€“ WINNER

Snoh Aalegra â€“ Do 4 Love

Babyface featuring Ella Mai â€“ Keeps on Fallin'

Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan â€“ 'Round Midnight

Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous

Best progressive R&B album

Steve Lacy â€“ Gemini Rights â€“ WINNER

Cory Henry â€“ Operation Funk

Terrace Martin â€“ Drones

Moonchild â€“ Starfruit

Tank and the Bangas â€“ Red Balloon

Best R&B album

Robert Glasper â€“ Black Radio III â€“ WINNER

Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)

Chris Brown â€“ Breezy (Deluxe)

Lucky Daye â€“ Candydrip

PJ Morton â€“ Watch the Sun

Best rap song

Kendrick Lamar â€“ The Heart Part 5 â€“ WINNER

Jack Harlow featuring Drake â€“ Churchill Downs

DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy â€“ God Did

Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug â€“ Pushin P

Future Featuring Drake & Tems â€“ Wait for U

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle â€“ The Closer â€“ WINNER

Jim Gaffigan â€“ Comedy Monster

Randy Rainbow â€“ A Little Brains, A Little Talent

Louis CK â€“ Sorry

Patton Oswalt â€“ We All Scream

Best folk album

Madison Cunningham â€“ Revealer â€“ WINNER

Judy Collins â€“ Spellbound

Janis Ian â€“ The Light At The End Of The Line

Aoife O'Donovan â€“ Age of Apathy

Punch Brothers â€“ Hell on Church Street

Best country song

Cody Johnson â€“ 'Til You Can't â€“ WINNER

Maren Morris â€“ Circles Around This Town

Luke Combs â€“ Doin' This

Taylor Swift â€“ I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)

Miranda Lambert â€“ If I Was a Cowboy

Willie Nelson â€“ I'll Love You Till The Day I Die