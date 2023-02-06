Grammy Awards 2023: Beyonce Creates History with Most Wins Ever; Complete List of Winners, Performances, Highlights

It has been a big and great year for music that includes major releases like Harry Style's 'House Party', Bad Bunny's hot boy 'Verano', Adele's 'Easy,' and BeyoncÃ©'s 'Unbreakable Soul'. It's now time to find out who will require a U-Haul to take all of their awards home from the 65th annual Grammy Awards.
The Grammy Awards 2023, which is being presented by "The Daily Show" alum Trevor Noah, will be broadcast on CBS and streamed on Paramount+. It was previously live-streamed for two years owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. A lot is happening this year at the Grammys this year. Here's the list of winners.
Beyonce Leads the Way
BeyoncÃ©, the "Renaissance" curator, is leading the race place with nine nominations and has already tied the record for the most Grammy wins ever with 31. Kendrick Lamar is right behind with eight nominations.
Another early winner was actress Viola Davis, who narrated her memoir, "Finding Me," and won the award for Best Audio Book, Narration and Storytelling Recording, achieving the coveted EGOT designation.
This year's ceremony boasts an attractive line-up of performers that included names like Jay-Z, BeyoncÃ©'s husband, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy, Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Lizzo, Kim Petras with Sam Smith, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, and Chris Stapleton.
Beyonce who was the star of the night arrived late to the Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles but by that time she had already tied the record for the most Grammy wins ever.
However, CBS didn't think of waiting for her to show up and went ahead with the show.
Nevertheless, it was one of the all-time diva moments when Viola Davis, who had already made history by becoming an EGOT by winning a Grammy for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling for the audio book of her memoir, "Finding Me," handed the Best R&B Song trophy to a non-attendee BeyoncÃ© while she was still snarled in L.A. traffic on her way to the Crypto.com Arena.
That said, Grammy Awards 2023 had a lot more apart from Beyonce who created history on Sunday night. Here's the full list of winners.
Winners
Best dance/electronic album
BeyoncÃ© â€“ Renaissance â€“ WINNER
Bonobo â€“ Fragments
Diplo â€“ Diplo
Odesza â€“ The Last Goodbye
Rufus Du Sol â€“ Surrender
Best rap album
Kendrick Lamar â€“ Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers â€“ WINNER
DJ Khaled â€“ God Did
Future â€“ I Never Liked You
Jack Harlow â€“ Come Home the Kids Miss You
Pusha T â€“ It's Almost Dry
Best musica urbana album
Bad Bunny â€“ Un Verano Sin Ti â€“ WINNER
Rauw Alejandro â€“ Trap Cake, Vol. 2
Daddy Yankee â€“ Legendaddy
Farruko â€“ La 167
Maluma â€“ The Love & Sex Tape
Best pop duo/group performance
Sam Smith and Kim Petras â€“ Unholy â€“ WINNER
Abba â€“ Don't Shut Me Down
Camilla Cabello and Ed Sheeran â€“ Bam Bam
Coldplay and BTS â€“ My Universe
Post Malone and Doja Cat â€“ I Like You (A Happier Song)
Best country album
Willie Nelson â€“ A Beautiful Time â€“ WINNER
Luke Combs â€“ Growin' Up
Miranda Lambert â€“ Palomino
Ashley McBryde â€“ Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville
Maren Morris â€“ Humble Quest
Best R&B song
BeyoncÃ© â€“ Cuff It â€“ WINNER
Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous
Muni Long â€“ Hrs & Hrs
Jazmine Sullivan â€“ Hurt Me So Good
PJ Morton â€“ Please Don't Walk Away
Best pop vocal album
Harry Styles â€“ Harry's House â€“ WINNER
Abba â€“ Voyage
Adele â€“ 30
Coldplay â€“ Music of the Spheres
Lizzo â€“ Special
Best dance/electronic recording
BeyoncÃ© - Break My Soul â€“ WINNER
Bonobo - Rosewood
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I'm Good (Blue)
Diplo & Miguel - Don't Forget My Love
Kaytranada Featuring Her - Intimidated
RÃ¼fÃ¼s Du Sol - On My Knees
Best global music performance
Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode - Bayethe â€“ WINNER
Arooj Aftab & Anoushka Shankar - Udhero Na
Burna Boy - Last Last
Matt B & Eddy Kenzo - Gimme Love
Rocky Dawuni Featuring Blvk H3ro - Neva Bow Down
Best country solo performance
Willie Nelson - Live Forever â€“ WINNER
Kelsea Ballerini - Heartfirst
Maren Morris - Circles Around This Town
Miranda Lambert - In His Arms
Zach Bryan - Something in the Orange
Best R&B performance
Muni Long - Hrs & Hrs â€“ WINNER
BeyoncÃ© - Virgo's Groove
Jazmine Sullivan - Hurt Me So Good
Lucky Daye - Over
Mary J. Blige Featuring Anderson Paak - Here With Me
Best rap performance
Kendrick Lamar - The Heart Part 5 â€“ WINNER
DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy - God Did
Doja Cat - Vegas
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug - Pushin P
Hitkidd & Glorilla - FNF (Let's Go)
Best metal performance
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi - Degradation Rules â€“ WINNER
Ghost - Call Me Little Sunshine
Megadeth - We'll Be Back
Muse - Kill or Be Killed
Turnstile - Blackout
Best rock performance
Brandi Carlile - Broken Horses â€“ WINNER
Beck - Old Man
The Black Keys - Wild Child
Bryan Adams - So Happy It Hurts
Idles - Crawl!
Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Jeff Beck - Patient Number 9
Turnstile - Holiday
Best rock album
Ozzy Osbourne â€“ Patient Number 9 â€“ WINNER
The Black Keys â€“ Dropout Boogie
Elvis Costello & the Imposters â€“ The Boy Named If
Idles â€“ Crawler
Machine Gun Kelly â€“ Mainstream Sellout
Spoon â€“ Lucifer on the Sofa
Best alternative music album
Wet Leg â€“ Wet Leg â€“ WINNER
Arcade Fire â€“ WE
Big Thief â€“ Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You
BjÃ¶rk â€“ Fossora
Yeah Yeah Yeahs â€“ Cool It Down
Best traditional R&B performance
BeyoncÃ© â€“ Plastic Off the Sofa â€“ WINNER
Snoh Aalegra â€“ Do 4 Love
Babyface featuring Ella Mai â€“ Keeps on Fallin'
Adam Blackstone featuring Jazmine Sullivan â€“ 'Round Midnight
Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous
Best progressive R&B album
Steve Lacy â€“ Gemini Rights â€“ WINNER
Cory Henry â€“ Operation Funk
Terrace Martin â€“ Drones
Moonchild â€“ Starfruit
Tank and the Bangas â€“ Red Balloon
Best R&B album
Robert Glasper â€“ Black Radio III â€“ WINNER
Mary J Blige â€“ Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe)
Chris Brown â€“ Breezy (Deluxe)
Lucky Daye â€“ Candydrip
PJ Morton â€“ Watch the Sun
Best rap song
Kendrick Lamar â€“ The Heart Part 5 â€“ WINNER
Jack Harlow featuring Drake â€“ Churchill Downs
DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy â€“ God Did
Gunna & Future Featuring Young Thug â€“ Pushin P
Future Featuring Drake & Tems â€“ Wait for U
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle â€“ The Closer â€“ WINNER
Jim Gaffigan â€“ Comedy Monster
Randy Rainbow â€“ A Little Brains, A Little Talent
Louis CK â€“ Sorry
Patton Oswalt â€“ We All Scream
Best folk album
Madison Cunningham â€“ Revealer â€“ WINNER
Judy Collins â€“ Spellbound
Janis Ian â€“ The Light At The End Of The Line
Aoife O'Donovan â€“ Age of Apathy
Punch Brothers â€“ Hell on Church Street
Best country song
Cody Johnson â€“ 'Til You Can't â€“ WINNER
Maren Morris â€“ Circles Around This Town
Luke Combs â€“ Doin' This
Taylor Swift â€“ I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault)
Miranda Lambert â€“ If I Was a Cowboy
Willie Nelson â€“ I'll Love You Till The Day I Die