Richard Simmons' Cause Death Revealed a Month after Fitness Guru Was Found Dead in His Home by Longtime Housekeeper

Richard Simmons' cause of death has finally been confirmed. The 76-year-old fitness guru's brother, Lenny Simmons, revealed on Wednesday that the star died due to "complications arising from recent falls and heart disease." Simmons was found in his home by his longtime housekeeper on July 13, a day after celebrating his 76th birthday.

"This morning, Richard Simmons' brother Lenny, received a call from the LA Coroner's office," the Simmons family spokesperson, Tom Estey, told PEOPLE. Lenny had previously shared with People that he didn't want "people to be sad about my brother," but instead wanted them to "remember him for the genuine joy and love he brought to people's lives."

Fatal Fall

"The Coroner informed Lenny that Richard's death was accidental due to complications from recent falls and heart disease as a contributing factor," Estey continued. "The toxicology report was negative other than medication Richard had been prescribed."

"The Family wishes to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support during this time of great loss."

"He truly cared about people. He called, wrote and emailed thousands of people throughout his career to offer help," Lenny said.

Simmons' housekeeper, Teresa Reveles, also shared in an interview with People that Simmons suffered a fall on July 11. Despite this, Simmons declined medical help the next day, which was his birthday.

"Let's go to the hospital. Maybe you broke your leg," Reveles recalled telling Simmons. She said he responded, "No, Teresa. Not on my birthday. Why we don't wait and we do it in the morning."

"But in the morning, it was too late," she said.

Unfortunate Death

Reveles at that time told People she suspected that Simmons died of heart attack. Prior to her interview, The New York Post confirmed with the LA Medical Examiner's Office that Simmons' cause of death was classified as deferred and was still under investigation.

"When he told me that I thought, 'He's kidding. He can't do that,' " said Reveles. "But he said, 'I want to be Richard. If I'm not going to be Richard ...' —you know, with famous people they say, 'The day I can't be myself, then I have to stop working.' And that's why he did it."

The fitness instructor's private funeral took place in Los Angeles on July 19, attended by his family and closest friends. He was laid to rest at Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary.

After his death, Lenny reflected on his late brother in an interview with People.

"So don't be sad. Celebrate his life," Lenny added.