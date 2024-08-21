Michigan Woman Dies After Leaving Bar, Making Drunken Attempt to Jump on Moving Train

A Hale woman has been killed after she was struck and killed by a train that she attempted to jump onto on Friday night, according to East Tawas Police.

Eyewitnesses said a 39-year-old Hale woman had been drinking at a bar called Barnacle Bill's and told people "she was going to attempt to jump on the train," police said.

"Witnesses stated that the woman heard the train whistle and immediately left the bar," police said. The woman's identity has not yet been disclosed.

The train's engineer told police he saw the woman as he passed Newman Street. While watching in his rear-view mirror he saw the woman attempt to get on the train as it passed, fall and get hit by the train.

Officers were dispatched at 11:37 p.m. after receiving a report from the engineer about the incident. Upon their arrival, the officers found the woman with "obvious life-threatening injuries," police said.

The woman was transported to MyMichigan Medical Center in Tawas where she was pronounced dead. The woman is believed to have been under the influence of alcohol when she made the attempt to jump on the moving train but an autopsy is pending.