Richard Sanchez: 13-Year-Old Boy Arrested for Shooting Dead Grandfather Whose Leg Was Blocking Aisle on Colorado Bus

A 13-year-old boy is accused of killing a Colorado grandfather over a dispute he was allegedly blocking the aisle on a public bus last week as his relatives were told that he had died when they tried to file a missing person report several days later. Richard Sanchez, 60, was fatally attacked just a few blocks from his home while on an RTD bus last Saturday night.

The incident occurred following an altercation with a teenage passenger, Fox 31 reported. The shooting happened around 6:41 p.m. at the junction of South Federal Boulevard and West Mississippi Avenue, about 3 miles from Empower Field at Mile High, the Denver Broncos stadium.

Killed Out of Rage

Sanchez was rushed to the hospital but was later pronounced dead. Another person sustained injuries during the incident and received on-site treatment, without the need for hospitalization. Denver police arrested a 13-year-old boy on Thursday in connection with the murder.

The altercation between Sanchez and the teenager was reportedly triggered by a disagreement over complaints that Sanchez's leg was obstructing the aisle.

"At this stage of the investigation, it appears there was a verbal exchange between the suspect and victim about the victim's leg blocking the aisle on the bus, and the suspect then shot the victim," the Denver Police Department told the outlet Friday.

The family of the grandfather was not informed of his death until they approached the police the following Monday to report him as missing.

"It's been hard because we didn't know where he was at, and the whole time, he was at the hospital, and they didn't contact us," Sanchez's grandson, Joseph Chavez, told the outlet Tuesday.

"Nobody was there with him during his last breath."

Family Devastated

Chavez expressed deep sorrow, stating that his grandfather's senseless killing has left him "really heartbroken," and the entire situation "feels unreal." "It feels unreal," Joseph said, adding, "He was always happy. He was a really happy dude.

"I was really heartbroken, honestly. I don't understand how someone could do that to such an honest person.

Officials stated that the 13-year-old boy is currently detained on suspicion of first-degree murder, and the Denver District Attorney's Office will decide which charges will be filed.

Around 178 passengers reported assaults or injuries while using RTD transit in 2021 and the first two months of 2022.