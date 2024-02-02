A horrifying incident unfolded in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday night as a mother and her two young daughters fell victim to a targeted acid attack, resulting in potentially life-altering injuries. The attack occurred around 7:25 pm, leaving at least twelve people injured, including the 31-year-old mother and her daughters aged three and eight.

Eyewitnesses reported a chaotic scene as the assailant, identified as Abdul Shokoor Ezedi, 35, fled the scene after dousing the victims with a corrosive substance. Authorities have confirmed that the substance used in the assault was alkaline in nature.

Detectives working on the case have identified Ezedi as the mother, heightening concerns about the danger he poses.

Shannon Christi, 35, bravely intervened to help the victims, describing how she heard the mother's cries for help and rushed outside to help them. Christi recounted witnessing the assailant repeatedly throwing a child to the ground before she and her partner intervened, ultimately rescuing the three-year-old girl.

Superintendent Gabriel Cameron commended the bravery of Christi and other bystanders who intervened, along with emergency responders who helped the victims. Cameron urged the public not to approach Ezedi if spotted but to contact emergency services immediately.

The Metropolitan Police have launched a manhunt for Ezedi, who is believed to have traveled from Newcastle. Ezedi was last seen fleeing the scene in Clapham and later spotted on CCTV footage in Caledonian Road, north London. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information that may aid in Ezedi's apprehension.

While the injuries sustained by the victims are not believed to be life-threatening, there is concern that they could be left with lasting wounds. The mother and her daughters remain hospitalized as they receive treatment for their injuries.

Anyone with information related to the incident is encouraged to contact investigators at 020 7175 2784 as the police continue their investigation to arrest the suspect responsible for this shocking attack.