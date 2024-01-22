How Did David Gail Die? 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Port Charles' Actor Dies Unexpectedly Aged 58 as Tributes Pour in from Shocked Fans

Soap opera actor David Gail, known for his roles in "Beverly Hills, 90210," and "General Hospital spinoff "Port Charles" has died at the age of 58. The actor played the former fiancé of Shannen Doherty's Brenda Walsh on the popular 1990s show. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

Peter Ferriero, a close friend of Gail who also is the host of the Beverly Hills, 91210 rewatch podcast, confirmed the actor's death. Gail's sister, Katie Colmenares, later confirmed the news in an Instagram post on Saturday. "There's barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side," she wrote.

Sudden and Shocking Death

"Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," Colmenares continued.

Ferriero also paid tribute to Gail confirming the news of his death.

"For those that have contacted me 'Why is this not showing up on Google?' Please stop," Ferriero wrote in an Instagram Story on Saturday. "The family will report it at the appropriate time to them. I am sharing what I've been told to make sure his fans know what has happened. Thank you."

Gail shot to stardom playing Dr. Joe Scanlon in the "General Hospital" spin-off "Port Charles" from 1999 to 2000.

He also showcased his versatile talent on the big screen and his last appearance was in the 2008 film "Belly of the Beast."

In 2019, he lent his skills to various characters in the video game Blacksad: Under the Skin.

Throughout his career, he made notable appearances in TV shows such as "ER" and "Robin's Hoods." He also played the role of Dean Collins, a main cast member, in the WB primetime soap opera "Savannah" from 1996 to 1998.

A Friend's Tribute

"David was a kind human," Ferriero wrote. "Someone I wish I spoke to more." "He was filled of life and incredible stories. I am grateful I got to know. I am so saddened for your loss, and the world's loss. He was a gift to us all."

Ferriero directed fans seeking more information about Gail to his sister, Katie Colmenares, who shared a heartfelt tribute to her brother.

Heartfelt condolences and fond memories of the actor poured in, with Sheri Sussman of Spiral Gate Productions expressing, "We loved David so much. He was one of the good guys in life."

"Sending love to you and your family and am heartbroken he was the most loyal, supportive friend. I miss him already."

"So sad tragic news loved him as Stuart," wrote one fan. "So sad forever Stuart Carson rip," wrote another fan.