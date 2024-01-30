Neel Acharya: Indian Student at Purdue University Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Day after Mom Reported Him Missing

Neel Acharya, an Indian student studying at Purdue University in the United States, was found dead on Sunday, shortly after his mother had reported him missing. As per the Tippecanoe County Coroner's Office, authorities received a call at around 11:30 am on Sunday regarding a potential dead body at 500 Allison Road in West Lafayette.

Upon reaching the location, they found a "college-aged male" dead on Purdue University's campus. The dead student was later identified as Neel Acharya. He was pursuing a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University. Police have launched an investigation and are yet to share details.

Mysterious Death

On Sunday, Gaury Acharya, Neel's mother, made a plea in a post on X, stating, "Our son Neel Acharya is missing since yesterday Jan 28 (12:30 AM EST) He is studying in Purdue University in the US. He was last seen by the Uber driver who dropped him off in Purdue University. We are looking for any info on him. Please help us if you know anything."

The final sighting of him was reported by the Uber driver who had transported him to Purdue University.

The Consulate General of India in Chicago responded to her post, stating, "Consulate is in touch with Purdue University authorities and also with Neel's family. Consulate will extend all possible support and help."

According to Purdue Exponent, an independent multimedia agency not affiliated with the university, Chris Clifton, the head of the Computer Science department, communicated the news of Acharya's death to the faculty and students in an email on Monday.

"It is with great sadness that I inform you that one of our students, Neel Acharya, has passed away. My condolences go out to his friends, family, and all affected."

Describing the impact on the community, Clifton said that it was both a shock and a substantial loss.

Brilliant Student

Acharya, a double major in computer science and data science at the John Martinson Honours College of Purdue University, had completed his schooling at St. Mary's School in Pune, India.

He served as a Research Assistant at Purdue University, showcasing proficiency in various domains such as research, Python programming, generative art, artificial intelligence (AI), data analysis, and computer vision.

Described by Chris Clifton as a "driven individual and academically talented," Acharya was known for his expertise. According to his friend and roommate, he was a "loving, charismatic soul."

Earlier this week, another Indian student in Lithonia, Georgia, US, was tragically killed with multiple blows from a hammer by a homeless man inside a store. A video of the incident circulated on social media, but the exact date of the incident remains unclear.

The assailant, seen attacking Vivek Saini, is reportedly a homeless man who frequented the store. Law enforcement promptly responded to the visual evidence, and arrests were made promptly, according to a source familiar with the case.