Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Referring to Past Challenges, Turned Phone to Airplane Mode Before Suicide

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss left a suicide note where he made vague references to old challenges he faced in life, according to a report on Friday. According to law enforcement officials, the Boss left the note in his Los Angeles motel room, where he had turned his phone to airplane mode to ensure that worried loved ones couldn't locate him.

The beloved "Ellen DeGeneres Show" DJ's suicide had been shrouded in mystery as his family members, including his wife, Allison Holker, have been claiming that he looked "normal" and "happy" days before coming suicide in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA, a 15-minute walk from his LA home. However, the suicide note might now clear all the doubts.

Haunting Suicide Note

According to the outlet, DJ made a vague reference to his past difficulties in his suicide note, but it was not apparent what he was talking. According to TMZ, the 40-year-old father of three traveled less than a mile from his $4 million Encino home to the Oak Tree Inn motel from his house early on Monday.

According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, Holker, Boss' wife of nine years, called the Los Angeles police on Tuesday to report him missing, claiming he had disappeared without a trace the day before and wasn't responding her calls.

In order to look for any leads regarding his absence, police went with Holker back to the family home. However, soon after that, a 911 call came in from a nearby motel, where a housekeeper had found Boss dead from a gunshot wound.

Holker furiously claimed there had been no fight or argument that led to him leaving their home, just three days after their wedding anniversary. She also asserted that his lack of contact was incredibly out of character.

A motel employee found his body on Tuesday.

According to reports, he had booked the hotel room only a day before. Hotel staffers told TMZ that Boss "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything."

A Lot to Be Revealed

The outlet didn't mention what police further found in the suicide note. Holker had earlier told police that, Boss stopped answering her calls, which sparked rumors that the couple may have had a fight.

However, it's now clear that Boss didn't want to communicate with anyone before committing suicide. In fact, he turned his mobile phone into airplane mode. According to the Los Angeles County medical examiner, the cause of Boss' death was determined to be suicide by gunshot to the head and there were "no signs of foul play,". The investigation has also been officially closed.

It was earlier reported that Boss checked into room 249 at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino at around 10.30 am on Monday, and the next day when he didn't check out, he was discovered dead in the bathtub.

"He went into his room, and he never came out," the manager, Rakesh, told DailyMail.com.

"At 11.15 am on Tuesday the maid opened the door to check on the room. There was his stuff in there but no one there. She checked the bathroom, and there was blood everywhere.

"She was very scared. This is the first time anything like that has happened here. We called 911, they told us to check his pulse but there was nothing. The paramedics and the police came, and they said he was dead."

No visitors or employees heard the gunfire, according to Rakesh, who asked to only be recognized by his first name, the outlet reported. "Maybe he did it during the day on Monday. It's a busy, loud road outside here, it's possible nobody heard it because of that," he said.

Boss had called ahead around 9.20 am to check whether rooms were still available and then walked the few blocks from his house. He appeared "completely normal" and "calm," according to Rakesh.

"When we knocked on the door there was no response, Rakesh said. His belongings were still in the room when the maid opened the door. The manager added that Boss shot himself in the bathroom, and another employee corroborated this.

They claimed that he checked into the motel on Monday using his own name and that he was not found until Tuesday morning.

Boss is survived by his wife and three children -- Zaia, 3; Maddox, 6; and Weslie, 14, who Boss adopted from Holker's previous relationship.