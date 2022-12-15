Stephen "tWitch" Boss Posted Video of Dancing and Smiling With His Wife in New California Home Just Days Before Suicide [WATCH]

Stephen "tWitch" Boss was seen dancing and smiling with his wife Allison Holker throughout his new $4 million California home just days before he tragically committed suicide. The video, which was one of the last posts by Boss, before he shot himself dead, shows the couple in an extremely happy mood.

The video comes amid reports that Stephen "tWitch" Boss did not appear to be "visibly upset" days before he committed suicide. Boss, who died by suicide on Tuesday, was in fact "happy" even 72 hours before the 40-year-old was found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA, a 15-minute walk from his LA home. Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Unexpected Decision

Holker, his wife for almost a decade, shared multiple videos of the couple celebrating the holidays by dancing in front of their tree on Monday night. Little did Holker know that Boss, known as DJ tWitch on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show, would shoot himself dead a few hours later.

"HOLIDAY SUNDAY FUNDAY DANCE !!! With my lover," Holker, 34, wrote in the caption.

Boss, 40, also uploaded another video of himself dancing in his living room earlier this month with the caption: "Moving around a little on a Friday night."

According to records obtained by The New York Post, the two paid $2.75 million for a brand-new house in Encino. The house, which has six bedrooms and seven bathrooms and is 4,600 square feet in size, is currently estimated to be worth $4 million.

The sophisticated Amestoy Estates property, dubbed a modern farmhouse, has smart home equipment, a built-in BBQ, and a fire pit in the backyard with a large pool and spa.

According to the previous listing, the house is close to an "award-winning elementary school." Boss and Holker have three childrenâ€”Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.

In the same year, 2019, they also bought a Utah house with four bedrooms and four bathrooms.

Prior to purchasing their present home, the couple lived in a four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Sherman Oaks, which they sold for $1.28 million in 2019.

Fans, however, were quick to point out that not everything is always as it seems. A tweet from a person by the name of Ashanti read, "Always check in on your friends and families," and was posted over an advertisement of Boss and his family dancing to the tune of a bopping toy.

"People be fighting secret battles that we [know] NOTHING about. Rip Twitch. This is so heartbreaking. Praying for the wife and those beautiful babies," the tweet further read.

Leaving Everyone in Shock

Boss was found dead by a maid after he failed to check out of the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, California, on Tuesday. According to reports, he had booked the hotel room only a day before. Hotel staffers told TMZ that Boss "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything."

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner's autopsy revealed that Boss, who had stayed at the motel on Monday and was less than a mile from his home, had shot himself in the head.

Boss' wife Allison Holker confirmed in a statement to People that DJ committed suicide by shooting himself in the head. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," the statement read.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."

According to law enforcement sources, Holker, a professional dancer who has also been on "So You Think You Can Dance," reportedly hurried frantically into an LAPD station and stated that her husband had left the house without his car, which she claimed was unusual for him.

Then, a call came in informing police that Boss had been found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a hotel room in Los Angeles.

The couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary just three days ahead of the tragedy and Holker posted a touching message online. They got married in 2013 and have three children together. They also co-hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Disney +.

It is not known what prompted Boss to kill himself. Police have launched an investigation and more details will be shared later.

tWitch debuted in 2014 as a DJ on Ellen DeGeneres' self-titled daytime series before being promoted to executive producer in 2020. He remained with her until the embattled 2022 finale.