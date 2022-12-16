Did Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Fight with Allison Holker? Wife Claims There Were No Arguments but He Stopped Answering Her Calls Before Suicide

Stephen "tWitch" Boss did not fight with his wife Allison Holker before he left their home unannounced on Monday and committed suicide at a LA hotel, she reportedly told police. This comes amid speculation that Boss and Holker argued a day before he killed himself. In fact, Holker told police that Boss was quite happy even a couple of days before his death.

Several conspiracy theories are being floated around the reason behind tWitch committing suicide as everything looked normal to his family days ahead of his death. In fact, Boss was "happy" even 72 hours before he was found dead in a room at the Oak Tree Motel in LA, a 15-minute walk from his LA home.

No Fights, No Arguments

According to TMZ, which cited law enforcement sources, Holker, Boss' wife of nine years, called the Los Angeles police on Tuesday to report him missing, claiming he had disappeared without a trace the day before and wasn't responding her calls.

Holker furiously claimed there had been no fight or argument that led to him leaving their home, just three days after their wedding anniversary. She also asserted that his lack of contact was incredibly out of character.

In order to look for any leads regarding his absence, police went with Holker back to the family home. However, soon after that, a 911 call came in from a nearby motel, where a housekeeper had found Boss dead from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, he had booked the hotel room only a day before. Hotel staffers told TMZ that Boss "didn't appear to be in any sort of distress and wasn't visibly upset about anything."

The couple had co-hosted "Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings" on Disney+ since 2018. The pair had recently celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary. They got married on December 10, 2013.

In fact, when the couple was interviewed on the Jennifer Hudson Show in November, they seemed happy and were planning their future, even discussing plans to try for another child.

Motive Still Unclear

The reason behind his sudden decision to end his life might never come to light but several speculations are being made, which have been impacting Boss' wife and children. This comes as American actor and choreographer Columbus Short has on Thursday claimed that Boss might have lost his entire life savings in some investment.

The controversial theory surfaced on Thursday after Short, who featured alongside Boss in "Homecoming," posted a video on Instagram. The video was later deleted from his feed.

The 40-year-old stated in the video, which appeared on Twitter, that Boss may have "invested in something that took his whole life savings. " The 1.5-minute clip begins with "RIP tWitch," Short then continues, " People made investments, people do a lot of things â€” this is just a theory. What if you invested something that took your whole life savings, possibly? ... It gets rough."

"You guys don't know what people are going through ... People are awful ... tWitch was amazing, is amazing still â€” his legacy shall live on," Short said.

This comes as Boss' grandfather revealed on Thursday that his grandson was quite normal and happy days before his death. He also shared the final words Boss had with him before he died.

His grandfather Eddy Boss, 84, told the Daily Mail that there were no signs of stress leading up to his death.

"We spoke as recently as Saturday on more than one occasion," he shared. "He was the same happy-go-lucky person that he's always been. We had no indication that anything was out of the ordinary."

While Eddy is claiming that he is still "not sure" his grandson's death was a suicide, an autopsy performed by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner, Boss died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the LAPD.

Boss is survived by his wife and three children â€”Weslie, 14; Maddox, 6; and Zaia, 3.