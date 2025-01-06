Demi Moore Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actress as She Thanks 'The Substance' for Reviving Her Career after Hitting a 'Low Point'

Zoe Saldana and Demi Moore won top honors at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday night, with Emilia Perez, Shōgun, and The Brutalist also winning major awards. Zoe, 46, took home the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical or Comedy early in the evening, followed by her Netflix film Emilia Perez earning the top honor for Best Film - Musical or Comedy.

Demi Moore, 62, was visibly shocked as she won her first-ever Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy for "The Substance." Moore was nominated alongside Amy Adams (Nightbitch), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Mikey Madison (Anora) and Zendaya (The Challengers).

Demi Gets It Finally

In the television category, Shōgun dominated the drama awards, earning Best TV Series and individual recognition for cast members Anna Sawai, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Tadanobu Asano.

The award marked Demi's first win at the Golden Globes, following two previous nominations. The 62-year-old actress delivered an inspiring speech reflecting on the journey that led her to this crowning achievement.

"I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now! I've been doing this a long, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. And I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she said when taking the stage.

Moore shared a poignant moment, recalling how a producer labeled her as "a popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"And at that time I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money. But that I couldn't be acknowledged and I bought in and I believed that. And that corroded me over a time," she added.

The actress continued by reflecting on a time when she felt she had already achieved what she was "supposed to do" and had reached a "low point" in her career. It was during this period that the "magical, bold, courageous , out of the box, absolutely bonkers script" of The Substance came her way.

Reflecting on Her Past

"The universe told me that you're not done," Demi said. In her closing remarks, Demi offered words of encouragement to women who have ever felt they weren't "smart enough, pretty enough," or simply "just not enough." She shared a piece of advice she once received that helped her overcome such doubts.

"I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick,'" Demi said. "And so today I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me, and for the gift of doing something I love, and being reminded that I do belong."

In "The Substance", Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, an aging Hollywood actress who undergoes a secret cloning procedure to revive her career. Directed by Coralie Fargeat, the campy body horror film also features Margaret Qualley in a prominent role.

The 2025 Golden Globe Awards began with excitement as Zoe Saldana claimed the first honor of the night, beating out Ariana Grande to win Best Supporting Actress.

The 46-year-old actress was moved as she received the award for her outstanding performance in "Emilia Perez."

She emerged winner from a strong group of nominees, including Ariana Grande for "Wicked", Selena Gomez for "Emilia Pérez", Felicity Jones for "The Brutalist", Margaret Qualley for "The Substance", and Isabella Rossellini for "Conclave."