Demi Moore has left the internet baffled after walking the runway for Fendi in Paris. The actress' "new face" has sparked rumors of a botched plastic surgery as she looks nothing like her original self.

Moore, 58, opened Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 show at the Haute Couture Fashion Week in Paris on Tuesday with a plunging off-the-shoulder silk suit and wide-leg trousers. She complimented her look with chest-length earrings and her signature black hair in an attempt to stun the audience.

In October, Moore sported a plunging bodysuit with fishnets at Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show, but this appearance was her runway debut. However, the "Striptease" star's face garnered more attention as fans could not help but notice differences in her appearance, including her more-defined cheekbones.

Twitter Reactions

Some of them took to Twitter to express their shock. "What the hell happened to Demi Moore's face?!" wrote one user, while another commented, "I swear if I hadn't read she's Demi Moore I wouldn't have recognized her." Here are some of the other reactions:

The chatter over Moore's "unrecognizable" face obviously led to speculation about a botched plastic surgery procedure. "How does a celebrity plastic surgeon mess up someone's face this bad?" commented one user, while another tweeted, "She has a crease in the middle of her face from her cheekbones to her mouth and back again. I don't understand. I sincerely hope the surgeon f*cked up and that this was not the intended outcome."

"I usually don't talk about plastic surgery but she looks like a totally different person," yet another chimed in.

Moore's appearance even sparked a debate on women going under the knife to look more appealing as opposed to aging normally. "This is not better than aging. You could never convince me otherwise," opined one Twitter user.

"This reminds me of the messed up way some women in our society deal with getting older. Forced to carve their face into a caricature because we put a forced expiration date on beauty," wrote another.