Demi Moore Suffers Major Wardrobe Malfunction as She Flashes Everything Under Her Sheer Dress During Paris Fashion Week [WATCH]

Demi Moore suffered a major wardrobe malfunction while posing for photos in a see-through dress in Paris that left her top half on full display. The actress donned a completely sheer gown that provided full coverage but prominently showed what was underneath. And Moore ended up exposing her nipples as she lifted her hand to pose for a photo.

The 60-year-old actress made a striking appearance in a black off-the-shoulder gown at the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show, The Sun reported. The dress had long sleeves, an extended skirt, and fold-over detail that elegantly covered her cleavage. She complemented the outfit with black patent stilettos and carried a black leather mini-tote.

Moore Exposes Breasts

The "St. Elmo's Fire" star wore her long, dark hair styled down in a straight fashion and opted for subtle makeup, completing her look. However, all didn't go as planned.

Demi had a pair of high-waisted black knickers underneath to conceal her boobs, but as she moved her arms, and unintentionally ended up flashing her left breast. As Demi adjusted her beautiful, brown locks, the translucent cloth beneath the high neckline made her boob and nipple visible.

However, Moore maintained her timeless grace and elegance, effortlessly overcoming the fashion faux pas as she attended the Saint Laurent fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

The stunning actress remained composed, smiling for the cameras and pairing her see-through ensemble with stilettos and chic black sunglasses.

Moore showcased a minimalistic makeup look, sporting a touch of nude lipstick and a radiant, flawless complexion that glowed beautifully in the evening light. She arrived at the A-list event alongside British supermodel Kate Moss.

This bold fashion statement comes days after the "Ghost" actress chose not to wear a bra under another sheer dress. She wore a high-neck red dress made of ribbed material, revealing much of her shoulders, embracing a daring and stylish aesthetic.

Once a Stunner, Always a Stunner

Moore's dress hugged her figure, ending just above her ankles, and she confidently posed with a trench coat draped over her arms. The outfit accentuated her silhouette, and she complemented her look with a stylish black handbag.

Her brunette locks were styled in sleek, poker-straight layers, and she looked effortlessly chic behind her shaded sunglasses. Moore shared her outfit on Instagram, prompting fans to flock to the comment section, eager to express their thoughts on her fashionable choice.

"That's not fair lol, she looks so damn good," while another fan typed: "Perfection! She just keeps looking better! She is goals! I tell myself I'm going to keep getting more beautiful, just like Demi Moore!" wrote one admirer.

"Demi does not age! She's so beautiful. Ghost will always be my favorite movie of all time," added another fan.

Moore has been confidently flaunting her figure in recent times. During a trip to Greece in August, she was seen enjoying the sun with Pilaf.

The new grandma proudly displayed her toned physique in a black bikini as she relaxed on a deck, holding her dog and sipping on a Red Bull energy drink.

The "Ghost" star had a book in hand, engrossed in reading as she soaked up the sun. Her long, dark hair was parted in the middle and left flowing down. To shield her eyes, she wore a pair of large aviator sunglasses, adding to her chic and relaxed look.