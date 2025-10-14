Rescued Hostage Noa Argamani Passionately Kisses Her Commando Lover Avinatan Or as They Are Reunited Two Years After Being Kidnapped by Hamas

They kissed as they met, but had to wait for two years. Rescued hostage Noa Argamani was seen reunited with her longtime sweetheart, Avinatan Or, who was revealed to be a member of Israel's elite special forces — often compared to the "Israeli SAS."

Emotional photos captured the moment the couple, often dubbed Israel's "Romeo and Juliet," embraced after being torn apart for more than two years following the Hamas attack on October 7. Or, 32, was among the last 20 living hostages freed as part of the truce deal between Israel and Hamas. Soon after his release, he was reunited with Argamani, who was rescued by Israeli forces last year.

Juliet Gets Back Her Romeo

Noa's abduction became one of the most haunting images of that tragic day — showing her being dragged away on a motorbike as her boyfriend was violently separated from her. Now, photos of Argamani and Or together again have come to represent more than just the end of a long nightmare — they stand as a powerful symbol of love and resilience triumphing over terror.

In the heartbreaking abduction video, Argamani could be heard screaming, "Don't kill me!" as she reached desperately for Or, who was being dragged away by militants.

The terror and anguish etched across their faces as they were torn apart became one of the most haunting and unforgettable images from the October 7 attacks.

Noa was freed in June 2024 during a daring Israeli military operation in Gaza that also rescued three other hostages.

It has since been revealed that her partner, Avinatan, serves in Sayeret Matkal — Israel's elite special forces unit, often compared to the British SAS.

Formed in 1957 and sharing the SAS motto, "Who Dares Wins," Sayeret Matkal — often referred to simply as "The Unit" — specializes in deep undercover intelligence missions, counterterrorism, and high-risk hostage rescues.

For the past two years, Avinatan's role in Sayeret Matkal was kept secret out of fear that revealing it could put him at greater risk while in captivity. Last week, The Daily Mail reported that Noa had to rush back to Israel after learning that Avinatan's release had been unexpectedly announced while she was in Washington campaigning for his freedom.

Fighting to Get Her Lover Back

She was part of a group of 24 hostages' families and volunteers who scrambled to get home in time, hopping on eight different flights to make it back. After landing, Noa shared a photo of herself sitting on top of her suitcases in Washington, writing, "Now it's time to come home."

Just days earlier, on the anniversary of the October 7 attacks, Noa had given an emotional speech to U.S. Cabinet members and senior White House officials, including Senator Marco Rubio, promising to keep fighting for Avinatan until he was safely brought home.

She said: "Avinatan and I came to the Nova music festival just to celebrate our life. We found ourselves in the darkest tunnels of Gaza. I cannot even begin to describe those terrible pictures."

Noa also shared that during her captivity, she lived in constant fear that her guards might "lose control and kill me." In a heartbreaking admission, she said, "I'm not the same person I used to be."

She said: "I saw it happen in front of my eyes, two of my friends that were with me since October 7 were murdered in captivity.

"Yossi Sharabi and Itay Svirsky were brutally murdered and executed and I survived."

Noa told those present: "I dedicate my life to bring my partner, Avinatan, and all the hostages back home."

Hostages freed from Hamas captivity on Monday appeared almost unrecognizable as they were finally reunited with their families after enduring 738 days in Gaza. The 20 remaining hostages were released exactly two years after being abducted during Hamas's brutal October 7, 2023, assault on Israel — an attack that left around 1,200 people dead and 251 taken captive.

Their release came as part of a peace deal brokered by Donald Trump between Israel and Hamas, aimed at ending the devastating conflict in Gaza that has claimed tens of thousands of lives and triggered a massive humanitarian crisis.

The reunions were filled with raw emotion as former captives embraced their parents, families, and friends, many breaking down in tears.

For the families, who had spent every day since October 7 tirelessly campaigning for their loved ones' freedom from the harsh conditions of Gaza's underground tunnels, the moment was nothing short of overwhelming — a mix of relief, grief, and disbelief that the nightmare was finally over.