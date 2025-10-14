Trump Stuns Israel Parliament as He Urges President Herzog to Pardon Netanyahu for His Corruption Charges

President Trump called on Israeli President Isaac Herzog to grant Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a pardon for his ongoing bribery charges in a stunning, unscripted moment during his triumphant address to the Knesset on Monday. Netanyahu's political career has been plagued ever since his 2019 indictment on charges of fraud, corruption, and bribery.

If convicted, the Israeli prime minister could face up to ten years in prison. Prosecutors claim that Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, accepted extravagant gifts — including expensive champagne and cigars — from Australian billionaire James Packer. In return, Netanyahu allegedly used his position as communications minister to advance Packer's media business interests. The charges haven't yet been proved.

Trump's Stunning Request

Trump spoke about these issues while speaking in the Knesset on Monday, shortly after the final remaining hostages were freed from Gaza. "Hey, I have an idea. Mr. President, why don't you give him a pardon? Give him a pardon," Trump said, triggering massive applause.

"By the way, that wasn't in the speech, as you probably know, but I happen to like this gentleman right over here," Trump continued.

"It just seems to make so much sense. You know whether we like it or not, this has been one of the greatest wartime [leaders]."

"And cigars and champagne, who the hell cares about that?"

Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, was indicted in 2019 on charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The charges stem from three separate cases, including allegations that Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, accepted lavish gifts—such as champagne and cigars—from wealthy Israeli business figures.

He's also accused of offering favors to the newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth and telecom giant Bezeq in exchange for more favorable media coverage.

Prosecutors wrapped up their case last year, and the defense has since been cross-examining witnesses in what has become a slow, drawn-out legal battle. Netanyahu had been expected to take the stand, but his testimony has been postponed because of scheduling conflicts.

The prime minister has vehemently denied all allegations against him. The trial has already included testimony from more than 140 witnesses—some of them once close to Netanyahu—as well as extensive evidence, including text messages and recorded conversations.

Netanyahu and Herzog were once fierce political opponents. Herzog led the opposition against Netanyahu between 2013 and 2018. While Netanyahu represents the center-right Likud party, Herzog formerly led the center-left Labor Party.

All Depends on President

As president, Herzog holds the authority to pardon Netanyahu, and in the past, he has signaled that he might be open to considering such a move. "The Netanyahu case weighs heavily on Israeli society. If there is a request or any process, I will divulge this to the public with full transparency," Herzog told Israel's Army Radio last month. "I will consider what's best for the state and all other considerations."

Trump remains an extremely popular figure in Israeli politics — something that can't be said for Netanyahu.

Over the weekend, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff spoke at an event in Tel Aviv and was met with boos when he mentioned Netanyahu's name, but loud cheers erupted when he brought up Trump.

Although Trump and Netanyahu have often appeared friendly in public, their relationship has had its share of disagreements behind the scenes. "He is not easy, I want to tell you," Trump said of Netanyahu at another point in his speech. "He's not the easiest guy to deal with — but that's what makes him great."

Late last month, during Netanyahu's visit to the White House, Trump reportedly pushed him to apologize to Qatar's leader for the failed September 9 attack in Qatar.

After urging Netanyahu to back his 20-point peace plan aimed at ending the Israel-Hamas conflict, Trump reportedly became frustrated when the prime minister showed little enthusiasm for the proposal.

"I don't know why you're always so f–ing negative. This is a win. Take it," Trump vented to him, Axios reported.

During the 2024 campaign, Trump frequently criticized Netanyahu, reportedly upset that the Israeli prime minister had backed out of a planned strike against Iranian General Qasem Soleimani. Trump was also said to be frustrated that Netanyahu publicly recognized Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election.