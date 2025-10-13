Hamas Gets Ready to Release All 20 Living Israeli Hostages a Day Before Trump Arrives in Israel

Hamas has confirmed that it has 20 hostages and is prepared to release them as soon as Sunday, a day earlier than originally planned, according to sources familiar with the situation. This also marks the first move after a ceasefire deal was reached last week.

The militant group told Israel that it's prepared to move forward with the hostage exchange ahead of President Trump's arrival, the central figure behind the peace deal, according to sources cited by The Wall Street Journal. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the country is ready for the release whenever it takes place, even if it happens earlier than the planned time on Monday morning.

Returning Home a Day Early

"Israel is prepared and ready to immediately receive all of our hostages," Netanyahu said on Sunday after an update from those leading the process. Still, Netanyahu's spokesperson told CNN that the current plan remains for the handover to take place early Monday, marking 737 days since the hostages were taken during the October 7, 2023, terror attack.

All 20 hostages are expected to be released at once to the Red Cross and transported in six to eight vehicles, without any "theatrical displays" from Hamas, according to the prime minister's spokeswoman, Shosh Bedrosian.

The militant group is required to release the hostages it still holds under the peace deal brokered by Trump between Hamas and Israel. Hamas is believed to have 20 living hostages, along with at least 28 bodies of those who died in captivity.

The agreement, finalized last week, gives Hamas a 72-hour window to hand over the living hostages to Israel. Officials have acknowledged, however, that it may take longer to recover the bodies of those who were killed, since Hamas has said it does not know the whereabouts of some of them.

"The IDF has completed its preparations for the release of the hostages and assesses that all of them will be released before Trump's arrival," a source told the Kan public broadcaster.

Ahead of Trump's Israel Visit

Trump will arrive in Israel early Monday, where he is expected to speak at the Knesset before continuing to Egypt as part of his trip to mark the historic peace agreement. Under the deal, a large shipment of humanitarian aid is being prepared for the Gaza Strip, which has been severely affected by the ongoing conflict.

The peace deal requires that aid flow into Gaza at least at the levels set in January.

The aid convoy, coordinated by the Egyptian Red Crescent, will include 400 trucks carrying around 9,000 tons of essential supplies, including medical equipment, flour, fuel, blankets, mobile bathrooms, and more.

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Israel still insists on being able to destroy the remaining parts of Hamas' extensive tunnel network in Gaza once the hostages are released. He added that this operation would be coordinated with the broader international efforts to rebuild Gaza.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Israeli forces have so far eliminated only about 30% to 40% of the tunnel system.

Trump unveiled his 20-point peace plan for Israel and Gaza on September 29, receiving praise from European and Arab allies.

Israel initially backed the plan, and after several days of detailed negotiations with mediators, Hamas agreed to it on Wednesday evening. Israel's cabinet gave its formal approval late Thursday.

This diplomatic breakthrough not only opens the door to ending the violent conflict that has lasted more than two years since the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack but also provides a framework for the reconstruction of Gaza.