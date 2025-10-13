Hamas Releases First Seven Israeli Hostages After 738 Days in Captivity as Families Gather to Welcome Them Home; Trump Reaches Israel

Hamas freed seven of the remaining 20 Israeli hostages Monday, ending more than two years of captivity for those who had been held in Gaza. Israelis are getting ready to welcome home the final surviving hostages from Gaza and to grieve for those who did not make it back, as the IDF reports that the Red Cross is en route to meet them.

On Monday, the Red Cross confirmed that the process of Hamas handing over the 20 detainees has officially begun. "The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has started a multi-phase operation to facilitate the release and transfer of hostages and detainees as part of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas," they said in a statement.

Back Home After Two Years

On Monday morning, the IDF announced that the Red Cross was on its way to a designated point in northern Gaza, where several hostages would soon be handed over into their care. Officials added that they're also ready to receive more hostages expected to be released later in the day.

Israeli security sources told the BBC that the first releases are imminent, while the Israeli Air Force confirmed it has two helicopters standing by to fly the 20 men home.

Hamas has also released the names of the Israeli hostages who will be freed, along with more than 1,700 Palestinian prisoners set for release in the exchange.

President Donald Trump is also arriving in the region with other world leaders to discuss the U.S.-brokered deal and plans for rebuilding after the war.

A wave of humanitarian aid is also expected to pour into Gaza, where widespread hunger and destruction have left hundreds of thousands without homes.

Though many questions remain about Gaza's future and the fate of Hamas, this exchange of hostages and prisoners marks a significant step toward ending the bloodiest conflict ever between Israel and the militant group.

Celebrations in Israel

Major Israeli TV networks ran special overnight coverage as anticipation built for the hostages' release. Before dawn, crowds began gathering around a giant screen in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square, waiting anxiously for the moment to come.

"It's very emotional," said Meir Kaller, who admitted he hadn't slept all night.

For Israel, the return of the hostages marks the end of a long and painful chapter. Since their abduction during the Hamas attack in October 2023 — the event that sparked the war — the country has counted each day of their captivity. Israelis have worn yellow pins and ribbons to show their solidarity, while nightly news broadcasts have tracked their stories.

Week after week, tens of thousands of people joined rallies across the nation, standing beside the hostages' families and demanding their return.

As the conflict dragged on, frustration grew. Protesters accused Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of stalling negotiations for political reasons, while he blamed Hamas for refusing to compromise. Under mounting international pressure and growing diplomatic isolation, both sides finally agreed to a ceasefire last week.

For many Israelis, the release of the hostages will close one of the most painful episodes of the war.

The release coincides with Trump's arrival in Tel Aviv on Monday, where he's set to push forward his peace deal and address the Israeli parliament. His plane is expected to touch down just after 9 a.m. local time.

Aboard Air Force One, Trump said he was hopeful that the hostages might be freed sooner than expected, but added: "Getting them was amazing actually, because we were involved, and they were in places that you don't want to know about."