Republicans Move to Subpoena Ghislaine Maxwell for Testimony Over Jeffrey Epstein Files Risking Trump's Wrath

The Republican-led House Oversight Committee is planning "seek to subpoena" convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell to testify in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein case "as expeditiously as possible," a spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday. The move could anger Trump.

Rep. Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.) had urged Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) to call the jailed British socialite to testify. Comer responded by asking Burchett to formally introduce a motion, which was then passed by the committee through a voice vote. "Since Ms. Maxwell is in federal prison, the Committee will work with the Department of Justice and Bureau of Prisons to identify a date when Committee can depose her," a committee rep said.

Twist in the Tale

Despite demands from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, House Republican leadership has so far blocked efforts to release more details related to Epstein, the convicted pedophile who was found dead in his Manhattan jail cell on August 10, 2019.

Earlier on Tuesday, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said that he had contacted Maxwell's legal team and planned to meet with her "in the coming days" to "hear what she has to say."

Maxwell's lawyer later confirmed that discussions with the Justice Department have taken place.

Alan Dershowitz, a former attorney for Epstein, has claimed that Maxwell is fully aware of all of Epstein's disturbing crimes, calling her the "Rosetta Stone" of the long-running investigation.

The Epstein case burst back onto front pages after a joint memo issued by the Justice Department and FBI on July 6, which concluded that the 66-year-old financier died by suicide in jail and that there was no "client list" of influential people involved in his crimes against underage girls—despite ongoing public speculation.

Trouble for Trump

The move could anger Trump as he had blasted the controversy as a "hoax" and slammed a segment of his own base for obsessing over it. Meanwhile, Democrats have seized the opportunity to capitalize on the issue, frequently pressuring Republicans to take a clear stance.

"We're not going to play political games with this," House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) told reporters Tuesday.

"We want any individual who has been involved in any way in the Epstein evils to be brought to justice as quickly as possible."

On Monday evening, Republicans abruptly paused a House Rules Committee session as Democrats prepared to push for a vote to make the Epstein files public.

Given that the House Rules Committee acts as the main gatekeeper for most legislation heading to a floor vote, the Republican leadership has been unable to move forward with other planned bills ahead of the August recess.

On Tuesday, House GOP leaders announced that no further votes would take place after Wednesday afternoon.

Just last week, the Trump administration requested a federal judge's approval to unseal grand jury testimony related to the cases of both Epstein and Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence following her conviction for sex trafficking and conspiracy.