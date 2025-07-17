Maurene Comey: Pam Bondi Fires Ex-FBI Director James Comey's Daughter from US Attorney's Office Job after Working on Diddy, Epstein Cases

Pam Bondi on Wednesday fired Maurene Comey, daughter of ex-FBI Director James Comey, from the powerful U.S. Attorney's Office in Manhattan, where she had prosecuted Jeffrey Epstein, his associate Ghislaine Maxwell, and most recently, Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Law enforcement and Department of Justice sources confirmed that Comey was fired, though the exact reason still remains unclear. Comey worked on the cases against both Epstein and Maxwell, playing a key role in securing Maxwell's 20-year prison sentence after Epstein died by suicide in his jail cell before he could stand trial. More recently, however, she suffered a major setback in the courtroom during the trial of the sex-crazed music mogul.

Growing Pressure Leads to Firing

Comey was told that she was being fired under Article II of the Constitution, which outlines the authority of the president, according to the sources. President Trump has had a long-standing feud with James Comey, having dismissed him from his role as FBI director in 2017 during his first term.

Bondi has come under pressure to step down after failing to follow through on Trump's campaign pledge to expose Epstein's alleged "client list" and uncover the full truth behind the financier's death at the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Supporters of the MAGA movement have speculated that Epstein was murdered, rejecting the official account of suicide, and believe that the rumored client list could reveal a far-reaching criminal network involving powerful elites.

Bondi initially claimed the client list was "on her desk for review," but has since backtracked, now claiming that no such list exists and maintaining that Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell.

The reason behind Maurene Comey's firing after nearly ten years of service remains unclear. Her most recent assignment was the high-profile sex trafficking case involving Sean "Diddy" Combs, which ended in a catastrophic loss.

The trial, which lasted close to a month, ended with the jury finding the embattled hip-hop mogul not guilty of the most severe charges — racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking — offenses that carried the potential of a life sentence.

Facing Trump's Wrath

"This firing is an effort by the DOJ to distract from its failures on Epstein, the J6 pipe bomb, Butler assassination plot, and ongoing whistleblower retaliation," former FBI agent-turned-whistleblower Steve Friend said.

"Removing Maureen Comey six months into the administration is like a fire department hiring an arsonist and expecting applause when they fire him after he's already burned down a city block. Too little, too late.

"They are desperate for a win and distraction. The Comey-Brennan case is a distraction. They'll never get charged. It's a way for congressmen to have hearings," Friend added, referring to the FBI investigation of former CIA Director John Brennan and James Comey for potential criminal conduct related to the 2016 Trump-Russia collusion probe.

Comey's ouster comes amid fresh criticism from Trump supporters, including outspoken conservative figure Laura Loomer, who in May openly called on Bondi to fire both Comey and her husband, Lucas Issacharoff, an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

"Today, the DOJ fired Maurene Comey from the United States Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York," Loomer posted on X after the news broke.

"This comes 2 months after my pressure campaign on Pam Bondi to fire Comey's daughter and Comey's son in law from the DOJ."

Loomer has alleged that Issacharoff, who has been part of the Civil Division in the Southern District of New York since 2019, has "a long history of being a Trump hater." "No word yet on whether or not he was also fired today, but he should be. +1 for Blondi today!" Loomer cheered.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the Epstein case, calling it a "big hoax" created by Democrats to serve their political agenda. He has also slammed certain Republican lawmakers, accusing them of being "fooled" by their Democratic counterparts.

The president has also urged both the public and the media to stop giving attention to the infamous sex offender. "They haven't learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years," Trump railed on Truth Social Wednesday.

"I have had more success in 6 months than perhaps any President in our Country's history, and all these people want to talk about, with strong prodding by the Fake News and the success starved Dems, is the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax."

The Trump administration is investigating James Comey for possible criminal conduct during the FBI's 2016 investigation into alleged ties between Trump's campaign and Russia.

The Secret Service also questioned the former FBI director in May over a vague Instagram post featuring "86 47," which sparked accusations from Trump, claiming that Comey was hinting at another attempt on his life.