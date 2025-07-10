FACT CHECK: Is This a Real Photo of Trump Dancing with a Teen Girl on Jeffrey Epstein's Island?

Earlier this week, a photo surfaced on social media that claimed to show U.S. President Donald Trump dancing with a teenage girl on an island owned by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The photo, which soon went viral, appeared just days after the FBI and Department of Justice concluded that Epstein had no "client list" and died by suicide in jail.

Several social media users started questioning the authenticity of the photo showing Trump dancing with a teen girl. However, the truth is that the photo is not authentic and can be called fake, as there are several red flags that prove the photo was created using artificial intelligence (AI).

The Wild Claim

The photo claims to show Trump dancing with a 13-year-old girl on one of Epstein's island. The image was accompanied by a caption that read: "Photo of Donald Trump at Epstein's private island, dancing with a 13-year-old girl. Trump was in his 50s when this was taken. What kind of man does that?"

However, the photo is completely fake and was AI-generated. Using Google's reverse image search, it was found that no credible news outlets had published the photo in question, which has circulated widely across social media platforms like Facebook and X and has been online since at least 2023.

If the image were genuine, it would have received major media coverage.

Several details suggest the photo is AI-generated. For example, the teenage girl's skin tone and hair appear unnatural—particularly the overly smooth skin on her arm. Also, Trump's armpit, where the girl's hand is resting, appears to be positioned oddly high.

More signs of digital manipulation are visible in the background. The man behind the girl's shoulder appears to be holding a glass with six fingers, including an invisible thumb, and the fingers are unusually long. Another man behind Trump has no visible earlobe, even though the rest of his ear is clearly shown.

Several Red Flags

Another clear discrepancy is Trump's eye color. In real photos, he has blue eyes, but the photo in question shows him with brown eyes—another sign it was artificially generated. Epstein died by suicide in 2019.

While the image in question is fake, there are quite a few verified photographs of Trump alongside Epstein and his madame, Ghislaine Maxwell, which have been in circulation for years.

Also, Trump has repeatedly denied ever being on any of Epstein's island.