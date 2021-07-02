A judge has ruled the unsealing of several documents pertaining to the personal affairs of Ghislaine Maxwell, including her dealings with former US President Bill Clinton. Passing the ruling, Judge Loretta Preska assured that the unsealing would not hamper Maxwell's right to fair trial scheduled for November.

In a testimony given earlier Virginia Giuffre, who had accused Jeffery Epstein and his accomplice Maxwell of sexually abusing her, had told lawyers in 2011 that Clinton visited Epstein's private Little St. James Island with Maxwell, herself and "two young girls" from New York.

Documents to Reveal Maxwell's Financial Relationship with Clintons

The Daily Mail reported that the unsealed documents would also reveal about Maxwell's finances. The documents are expected to be made public in two weeks.

According to the court filings, the lawyers of Giuffre had demanded documents from Maxwell including 'funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative and the Clinton Foundation.'

Demanding documents related to Maxwell finances including her tax returns, balance sheets and financial statement of the companies she controlled, Giuffre's lawyers wrote: "From January 2012 to the present, produce all documents concerning any source of funding for the TarraMar Project (Maxwell's nonprofit) or any other not-for-profit entities with which you are associated, including but not limited to, funding received from the Clinton Global Initiative, the Clinton Foundation (a/k/a William J. Clinton Foundation, a/k/a/ the Bill, Hilary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation),and the Clinton Foundation Climate Change Initiative."

The outlet reported that in the ruling the judge asked that the documents relating to a request from Giuffre for email accounts that Maxwell allegedly kept secret from the court should also be made public.

Maxwell Secret Email Account to Be Disclosed Too?

The outlet further reported that among the documents that will be unsealed following the judge's ruling would also include a request for information from Maxwell regarding an 'undisclosed email account' which she allegedly kept secret from the court in breach of an order.

Giuffre's lawyers had claimed that in a publicly available filing: "Ms Giuffre is aware of two email addresses that appear to be the email addresses defendant used while Ms Giuffre was with defendant and Epstein, namely, from 2000 - 2002. Defendant has denied that she used those accounts to communicate, but she has not disclosed the account she did use to communicate during that time, nor produce documents from it."

In one of the emails sent in 2015, which were made public, Epstein had asked Maxwell to keep her head up and stop acting like a convict. "You have done nothing wrong and I would urge you to start acting like it," Epstein wrote in the personal mail.