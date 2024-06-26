Rep. Lauren Boebert Wins Colorado GOP Primary in New District Amid Vaping and Beetlejuice Controversy

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) emerged victorious in Colorado's 4th Congressional District primary on Tuesday after withdrawing from her re-election bid in the 3rd District to run in a district more aligned with conservative values.

The two-time Congresswoman defeated five Republican competitors in the primary, capturing 43.8% of the vote when AP declared her the winner. Boebert, 37, is expected to win the general election in November in Colorado's 4th District, where voters showed a strong preference for former President Donald Trump, supporting him by a 16-point margin in 2020. Republican Ken Buck, who previously held the congressional seat for Colorado's 4th District, retired from the House of Representatives in March.

Winning in Style

In a Facebook post last December, Boebert claimed that "dark money" from "Hollywood elites and progressive organizations" was being used to specifically attack her in Colorado's 3rd District.

She argued that by changing districts, Republicans could improve their chances of retaining both congressional seats.

The outspoken figure endorsed by Donald Trump transitioned from Colorado's third Congressional district after narrowly winning by fewer than 1,000 votes in 2022. Despite controversies, such as vaping publicly and a controversial incident at a Beetlejuice performance, she easily emerged victorious in the reliably Republican fourth district against Democrat Adam Frisch.

Frisch had raised over four times the amount of campaign funds compared to Boebert before she switched districts.

"We cannot lose the third and Colorado's Fourth District is hungry for an unapologetic defender of freedom with a proven track record of standing strong for conservative principles," Boebert said in December.

"We have to protect our majority in the House, win the Senate and win the presidency."

Gearing Up for the Big Fight

In the 3rd District, Republicans hold a 9 percentage-point advantage, whereas the GOP enjoys a larger 27 percentage-point lead in the 4th District, according to an analysis by Colorado legislative staffers cited by the Colorado Sun, based on election results from 2016 to 2020.

In March, Trump, 78, endorsed Boebert, describing her as a reliable advocate for America First, a well-established conservative, and a capable leader.

Regarding her personal life over the last year, more attention has been on the congresswoman's private matters than on her political achievements. She filed for divorce from her husband of 18 years, Jayson Boebert, in May 2023.

In September, Boebert was asked to leave a Denver theater for vaping, singing, recording, and causing a disturbance during a performance of the "Beetlejuice" musical.

Boebert and her date were also caught on camera engaging in physical contact in the theater.

She later admitted to getting "a little bit" carried away, explaining that "it's been 20 years since I was in the dating scene."