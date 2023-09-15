Lauren Boebert Caught on Camera Vaping at Beetlejuice Performance Before Giving the Finger to Usher after Being Booted Out from Theatre [WATCH]

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert was caught on camera giving theater ushers the finger after being requested to leave a performance of the musical Beetlejuice. Boebert reportedly called a pregnant woman "a sad and miserable person" after she had requested the Republican lawmaker to stop vaping during the "Beetlejuice" performance.

The firebrand had initially declined the request of the expectant mother to put down her vaping pen when the fellow theatergoer asked her to do so before making the rude comment, the Denver Post reported. The Colorado congresswoman, accompanied by her date, Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, was attending a performance at a Denver theater on Sunday when the incident happened.

Losing Her Cool

Boebert was requested to leave the theater because ushers saw her vaping, taking photos on her phone, and singing loudly, which was causing annoyance to other attendees.

"These people in front of us were outrageous," the woman, who requested anonymity, told the newspaper.

"I've never seen anyone act like that before."

The disruptive behavior exhibited by Boebert, 36, and her date, Democratic Aspen bar owner Quinn Gallagher, 46, ultimately resulted in their expulsion from the Buell Theatre, following complaints from fellow audience members who found them to be too noisy.

Theater staff had accused the duo of vaping, singing, and recording during the performance, as previously reported by the Denver Post.

Interestingly, the pregnant woman, who is in her 30s, claimed that she had been unaware that the woman in front of her was Boebert.

The fed-up woman, seated behind the couple, decided to approach an usher to inquire about the availability of seats away from the two people sitting in front of her.

"The usher said, 'You're not the first complaint we had,'" she told the outlet.

After the patron returned to her seat with her husband, Boebert allegedly berated her, referring to her as "a sad and miserable person," according to the patron's recollection.

"The guy she was with offered to buy me and my husband cocktails," the woman said. "I'm pregnant!"

The patron provided the Denver Post with a receipt to prove her attendance at the show and a photograph showing that she had indeed been seated behind Boebert.

It's worth noting that Boebert, a mother of four boys and a grandmother of one, initiated divorce proceedings from her husband of 18 years, Jayson, in May, citing "irreconcilable differences."

As she and Gallagher were being booted, Boebert allegedly said, "'Do you know who I am,' 'I am on the board' (and) 'I will be contacting the mayor,'" according to an incident report.

Giving the Finger

However, Boebert didn't stop there and continued with her tantrums. Surveillance footage shows Boebert, dressed in a tight, low-cut gold dress and high heels, creating a scene as she and Gallagher leave the auditorium.

She can be seen taking a selfie as she exits and displaying signs of anger by baring her teeth at the staff. And then she gave ushers the finger.

According to a DailyMail.com report, Boebert and Gallagher, who is a divorced father of a 16-year-old son, have been secretly dating for the past several months.

A source told the outlet, "It's very surprising. I always thought Quinn was a cool guy and a Democrat. His parents would be horrified because they are definitely blue."

After leaving the venue, Boebert's anger quickly disappears, and she is seen holding hands with her new partner, engaging in playful dancing and twirling for him in the street as they traverse the city.

It's worth noting that this city is a three-hour drive from Gallagher's home near Aspen and even farther from Boebert's home in Silt, Colorado.

In a statement to The New York Post on Wednesday, Boerbert's office denied that she was vaping, claiming that there had been "a misunderstanding from someone sitting near her" who had failed to see the "heavy fog machines and electronic cigarettes used during the play."

The congresswoman did admit, however, that she had an exuberant time at the show.

"It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud!" she tweeted this week.

"Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends!"