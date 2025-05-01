Rebecca Sayegh: NJ Cop Who Sued Department for Sexual Harassment Broke Ex-Boyfriend's Door and Threatened to Burn Down House During Home Invasion

The off-duty New Jersey police officer, accused of home invasion, broke into the house of one of her former boyfriends, unleashed a violent and destructive rampage, and threatened to set the house on fire, court documents released on Tuesday revealed.

Toms River police officer Rebecca Sayegh allegedly used her baton to break through the front door of her ex-boyfriend's home in Berkeley around 11:20 p.m. on Friday, according to a affidavit of probable cause obtained by NJ.com. Once inside, Sayegh confronted him and another woman present in the house. The 32-year-old officer reportedly got into a heated argument with the two before shoving and pushing them, the court documents claim.

Arrested for Attacking Former Boyfriend

Authorities said that both the victims tried to restrain Sayegh in the living room, but she managed to break loose and allegedly went on to damage items and pictures hanging on the wall. At one point she got so violent that the two victims feared that Sayegh would kill them.

Sayegh is also accused of fighting with the officers who responded to the scene and resisting arrest.

According to court documents obtained by NJ.com, as Sayegh walked down the driveway, she allegedly threatened to set the house on fire.

Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said that officers had been dispatched to respond to a "domestic disturbance."

Just before the suspected break-in, the off-duty officer also damaged the hood of one of the victim's vehicles parked in the driveway of the Evernhan Avenue home, according to prosecutors. The incident happened on Friday night. Sayegh was taken into custody at the scene.

Serious Charges Filed Against Her Own Department

Sayegh now faces charges including home invasion burglary, two counts of assault, two counts of criminal mischief, making terroristic threats, and resisting arrest. She is currently being held at the Ocean County Jail while she awaits a detention hearing.

Her attorney told the outlet that she understands the seriousness of the charges against her. "She has been a member of the Toms River Police Department and proudly served her community for almost nine years," Terrance Turnbach said in a statement.

"She is taking all of the appropriate steps to properly address the matter at hand and will remain cooperative throughout the pending legal proceedings."

The incident comes roughly six months after Sayegh filed a lawsuit against Toms River Township, former Police Chief Mitch Little, former Capt. Shaun O'Keefe, former Deputy Chief Patrick Dellane and Sgt. Matthew Broderick, claiming that she was sexually harassed and was denied promotions due to a "boys club" culture within the department.

In her lawsuit, Sayegh alleged that the hostile work environment allowed O'Keefe to "shamelessly" pursue her for a sexual relationship.

The suit describes a specific incident during a Toms River Police Foundation event at Bey Lea Golf Course, where O'Keefe allegedly followed her into the women's restroom and asked her to perform a sex act.

According to News 12, the officer had previously been honored for bravery after rushing into a burning house to rescue a woman and her pets.