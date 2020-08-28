The rumors about the death of North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un have been making the rounds for quite some time. But the country released pictures of the leader in a cornfield quashing all rumors. Last week, a diplomat from South Korea claimed that the North Korean leader is in a coma. However, the country released the images, which show the leader visiting a field damaged by a typhoon in the South Hwanghae province of the nation.

But most of the news organizations are not been able to verify the date when the pictures were taken. The Supreme Leader has no been seen a lot in public in the last few months during the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic. There have been rumors in April that the leader was in a vegetative state.

Kim Jong Un Alive?

The pictures of the cornfield show Kim smoking a cigarette as he discussed the health crisis posed by the deadly novel virus, as reported by The Sun. The country also released pictures of the Supreme Leader on Wednesday that showed him chairing a meeting, however, questions were raised about the authenticity of the pictures.

The speculations regarding his health come amid the reports that the leader is slowly handing over the powers to his sister. South Korea's spy agency, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) reported that the Supreme Leader is going to gradually transfer all his powers due to excessive stress.

His sister has also been not seen in public in recent times. The Daily NK has confirmed that sources claimed that the 33-year-old is currently trying to secure her position within the regime by taking on the South. An expert named Professor Sung-Yoon Lee has claimed that the sister of the Supreme Leader might rule the country for another 50 years and she can turn ut to be much more ruthless in the future.

