Selena Gomez has dropped her Rare and the fans say it was worth the wait. After a hiatus of five years, Gomez released her latest outing Rare, on Friday. Her last album, Revival, was released in October 2015. However, prior to the release, Gomez hosted a launch party for the album on iHeartRadio. Terming the album a collection of her most honest music yet, Gomez gave a sneak peek into the 13-song album.

The tracks included in the album are: Rare, Dance Again, Look At Her Now, Lose You To Love Me, Ring, Vulnerable, People You Know, Let Me Get Me, Crowded Room, Kinda Crazy, Fun, Cut You Off, A Sweeter Place (Feat. Kid Cudi).

Rare took five years to complete

In an interview with Spotify, the Singer spoke at length about her struggles and what led to her long break: "Honestly, this album was kind of a nightmare to deal with, but in the best way possible. I thought that I was so ready like two years ago.... I had collected all of these sessions, beautiful sessions, that I don't even remember half of them because it evolved each year. And then something would happen to me and it would be very drastic, so that it would take me somewhere else."

"And then all of a sudden, I found this healing, and I saw something bigger than what I thought that I was. And I think that also added the whole end of the album," said the former Disney Channel teen star.

Rare makes Gomez feel incredible

Revealing the reason behind the name of the album, Rare, Gomez said that it made her feel incredible. "I've had a lot of self-esteem issues in the past. I still struggle with confidence and you know, it's going to be something that I'm always working on. Rare made me feel incredible. That name was so important to me the moment I heard it. That to me is such a special word and if there's anything I can do for women and men, it's to tell them that they're valued and that they're rare and that they're important. That's what it means to me," she added.