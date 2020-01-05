Selena Gomez, since New Year's Eve started, has grabbed our attention with her social media activities. According to the latest reports, the Lose You to Love Me singer is all set to give us another entertaining music album soon.

The diva has announced the release of her new album titled RARE, which is set to launch in five days from now i.e. on January 10, 2020. Selena is also going to throw a pre-bash before the launch of RARE on January 9th.

Selena to celebrate RARE release

Selena is going to celebrate RARE after the release of her long-awaited album, the day before its launch. The ex-girlfriend of Justin Bieber has also taken over her fan followers with her latest Instagram photo, in which she is seen wearing a sexy green dress.

The music sensation recently took to her social media account to reveal the release date of her new album. RARE will mark Selena's third full-fledged studio album following her 2015's Revival. Moreover, Selena has taken a vow to make 2020 her best year ahead of her album's release.

Revival released in 2015

The singer took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her best candid photos recently. Her previous album Revival released in 2015 was super-successful and once again Selena's fans are expected to make her new album a super hit one in the industry.

Selena's new album will reflect her good, bad and ugly phases of life. The album comprises of 13 tracks including her previous tracks Lose You To Love Me, Look at Her Now. Moreover, a rare video recently surfaced on the internet, which hinted that Selena Gomez and Eminem are going to collaborate soon. In the video shared on Twitter, Selena Gomez is seen singing Eminem's 2002 song My Dad's Gone Crazy, which has given rise to speculations.