Shadow is here to rule our souls. BTS has finally dropped the very first trailer of its comeback album Map of the Soul: 7, and the fans can't keep calm. Called Shadow, the trailer, a three-minute song was launched by the band on Big Hit's YouTube channel just a while ago. Sung completely by Min Yoongi better known as Suga, the trailer is called: Interlude : Shadow. As soon as the trailer was dropped, it started trending with the hashtag #ShadowisComing on social media.

Suga opens up his heart in Shadow

Showcasing complete package, including amazing rapping skills of the singer combined with a perfect synchronization of Korean and English words, the trailer is a perfect ode the band's comeback.

In the 3-minute-long song, Suga reflects upon fame , what he wishes to be and the battle to stay his original self despite looking for stardom and the ups and downs of both. 'I wanna be a rap star, I wanna be the top. I wanna be a rockstar. I want to be rich, I want to be the king. I wanna go win... I got a big dream, I wondered everyday how far I'd go, I came to my senses and I find myself here," he says.

Song reveals inner turmoil

A highly dramatic display of emotions, the song reveals his inner turmoil of being a famous public figure who is under constant gaze. "People say, 'there's splendor in that bright light'/ But my growing shadow swallows me and becomes a monster," he raps in Shadow.

"I wondered every day how far I'd go. I came to my sense and I find myself here. Shadow at my feet. Look down, it's gotten even bigger. I run but the shadow follows," Suga goes on in Korean.

Towards the end of the trailer, the moment is reflected beautifully as Suga takes a stand on the top of a stage and everyone around him start clicking his pictures as he disappears amidst flashes of cameras. Lending a rather scary ending, Suga sings: "You are me, I'm you, now do you know," as the crowds grown uncomfortably close to him before his disappearance.

Pre-order of the album has already started

Interlude: Shadow is the first part of the four series comeback planned by BTS. The next part of the series would be available on January 14, according to the schedule. Earlier today, BTS had announced that the pre-orders for the album would be starting from January 8 on USA based Big Hit Entertainment's official shop online.

The album can also be pre-booked on Amazon, Target, HMV (UK), and Weply.