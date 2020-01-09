Ever since BTS announced their highly awaited comeback with Map of the Soul: 7, fans all over the globe are unable to contain their excitement. And now BTS has announced the pre-order for 7. The band would be dropping their album on February 21.

How you can pre-order 7?

The band posted the links to the websites taking pre-orders for 7. The pre-orders would begin from January 8. USA-based BTS fans can place their pre-orders on Big Hit Entertainment's official shop online.

Big Hit Shop USA wrote on its page: "Hello from Big Hit Shop USA, the official online shop of Big Hit Entertainment. On 8 January 2020, MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 will be available on Big Hit Shop USA for pre-order. Please see below for more details. Pre-order Schedule (PST) 8 January 2020, 6 PM ~ 20 February 2020 (the official release). Shipping Schedule: Starting from 20 February 2020." The website goes on to claim that the customers will get a "limited edition special gift per album for all pre-orders."

The online store has priced the album at $25.90 for each version of Map of the Soul: 7. The shipping cost is pegged between $14.99-$39.99, depending on the regions ordered from. Apart from Big Hit shop, the album is also available for pre-order on Target and Amazon.

Pre-order sales will be counted on charts

While the pre-order of the album on Big Hit Shop USA and Amazon website will be counted towards Billboard Charts, those pre-ordered on Weply, will be counted on the Hanteo Charts and Gaon Charts.

What will be included in the package?

On its official twitter handle, the BTS posted the pre-order details for Map of the Soul: 7. The fans would be receiving a huge bag of goodies with their album. It comes with four versions of the album, an individual CD for each. BTS fans will also get a 36-page photo book, a 20-page mini-book filled with HYYH Notes, a set of eight photo cards, colouring papers, and a poster.

All these goodies would be in accordance to the version of the albums. And if all this is not enough, the fans would also receive a 52-page book containing all the lyrics to the new album along with a bunch of postcards and stickers.