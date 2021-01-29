Earlier this week, a former friend of Rapper T.I.'s wife, Sabrina Peterson, took to social media to accuse him of pulling a gun to her head.

Now, T.I. and Tiny, whose real names are Clifford Joseph Harris Jr and Tameka Dianne Harris, are both facing allegations of sexual assault and forcing women into drugs after multiple women shared their stories with Peterson, which she later reposted as stories on her Instagram account.

15 Women Accuse TI, Tiny of Sexual Assault, Coercion

According to the messages, compiled in a report by Rap-Up.com, one anonymous woman recalled an incident that took place in Charlotte in 2016. She claims she went to T.I. and Tiny's hotel suite at the Ritz-Carlton, where her phone was confiscated and molly and cocaine was being distributed.

"I watched him drag girls back and forth from the bedroom, to the bathroom, to the living room," she wrote. "One girl was crying because she wanted to leave but they refused to give her her phone to call an Uber."

Calling him an "absolute monster who uses money and power to manipulate people" and Tiny his "secret weapon", she claimed the rapper allegedly told his security to come "pick this b***h up off the bed" because she could not walk. The alleged victim was "almost unconscious" and her pulse was "barely there," the woman added.

A second woman claimed she was working as an escort in 2013 when T.I. invited her over to take drugs and have sex with him and Tiny in return for payment. She claimed Tiny got upset that T.I. was showing her more attention and hit her before the rapper "choked" her out. When she threatened to speak up, she was told she could face deportation. "I was threatened to the point I was in fear I left Atlanta and never looked back," she wrote.

Another victim, an underage girl, said she and her friend were "pressured for sex" during the 2005 NBA All-Star Weekend in Colorado. She said they were "pressured for sex and to take drugs" by T.I. despite knowing they were minors. A separate woman alleged that the couple drugged women to the point that they could not hold their heads up and then raped them with sex toys, and another claimed T.I. and Tiny forced her friend to take coke and Molly and tried to have a threesome with her in Atlanta between 2017 and Jan 2019.

Social Media Reactions

Social media users have reacted to the allegations with anger, with some drawing attention to the fact that T.I. once said he gets his teenage daughter's hymen checked by a doctor every year to test her virginity:

One Twitter user recalled Rob Kardashian's 2017 claims in which he alleged T.I. engaged in threesomes with Blac Chyna and Tiny.

Some Twitter users expressed their desire to have the couple locked up in prison while others pointed out that the sexual abuse and drugs are a commonplace in the industry.