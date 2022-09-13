Rapper PnB Rock Shot Dead During Robbery at LA Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles Restaurant While Dining With Girlfriend [GRAPHIC]

Rapper PnB Rock was shot to death during a violent robbery at a restaurant in Los Angeles on Monday, according to police. According to Los Angeles police Capt. Kelly Muniz, a shooting occurred at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant on Monday around 1 pm. It is situated at Main Street and Manchester Avenue.

Muniz declined to confirm the victim's name. However, the victim was soon identified as rapper PnB Rock. A graphic clip appeared to show the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Hasheem Allen, lying in a pool of blood, surrounded by security and staff. Police have launched an investigation and said that the motive was robbery.

Shot In Front of Everyone

The Philadelphia native was shot and killed at the Inglewood restaurant at around 1:23 p.m, according to the Los Angeles Times, citing sources in law enforcement and the LAPD. According to Los Angeles police Captain Kelly Muniz, PnB was out on a dinner date with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang when an armed stranger entered and demanded the rapper hand over his possessions.

"He shot the victim and ran out the side door to a getaway car and then fled the parking lot," Muniz reportedly said.

Muniz claimed that during the struggle between PnB and the suspect, "multiple rounds" were fired.

PnB Rock was rushed to a local hospital and was later declared dead around 2 p.m., according to the authorities. A video that has gone viral on social media appeared to show the PnB Rock lying face down in a pool of blood as he was being tended to by people inside the restaurant.

The rapper was geo-tagged in a social media post by his girlfriend, which was subsequently deleted from Instagram. However, the Instagram post has since been deleted.

Although there is still no information about a suspect, a source told TMZ that PnB appeared to be the only target because no other patrons of the restaurant were shot or physically abused.

Shooter at Large

Police have launched an investigation but are yet to make any arrests. The musician was especially targeted, insiders told the newspaper, because he was wearing jewelry at the time.

According to police sources with the LAPD, detectives are looking into surveillance footage from the location as well as from surrounding establishments in a bid to identify the shooter and determine whether they fled the scene on foot or in a car.

Fans poured onto Twitter to voice their outrage at the violent nature of the video being spread and their disgust, while others prayed for the rapper.

Rock first gained popularity in 2015 with the song 'Fleek'. Since then, he has collaborated with artists including Ed Sheeran, Meek Mill, YFN Lucci, and Chance the Rapper. 'Selfish', a song he released in November 2016 and which peaked at number 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, was commercially successful for him.

He had released his most recent single Luv Me Again this past September 2. Several well-known people expressed their sorrow for the unfortunate loss on Twitter on Monday.

Offset wrote, "Pray for pnb rock....the man got family and kids smh God be with the man," while Juice Wayne said, "PnB Rock really died because of the greed of bummy a** n*****. Disgusting. Rest In Peace to the fallen."

"RIP PnB Rock, gone too soon," wrote Genius.

Former YouTuber-turned-professional-boxer Jake Paul, called PnB and Pop Smoke's killings, which occurred in 2020 during a house invasion, "Senseless murders."

"PNB Rock life is worth a lot more then sum money & ice. we will never learn," wrote another user.

PnB is the father of two girls, one born in 2013 and the other in 2020 - he shares his youngest daughter with Sibounheuang.