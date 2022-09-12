Ella Emhoff: Kamala Harris Stepdaughter Bares Breast While Walking Down the Ramp During NY Fashion Week

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of US Vice President Kamala Harris, created a stir after she nearly bared her breasts while walking the ramp in a fashion show at the United Nations Plaza on Saturday. The model was walking for the Prabal Gurung show during the New York Fashion Week Show.

Daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and his first wife, film producer Kerstin Emhoff, Ella signed a contract with IMG, a modelling agency in February 2021.

Sheer Top Bared One Breast of the Model

Emhoff was spotted wearing a sheer green top which was wrapped around her neck. It was paired with a black miniskirt and strappy sandals as she took a walk down the runway.

The designer described his collection as a tribute to the misfits of society. "It represents everything that we want to see in the world. You know, spring 2023 is a celebration of those who are often monitored, scrutinized, watched, but rarely seen. You know, these are the people, misfits of the world," Gurung said.

New York Post reported that Emhoff, who is a grad of the New School's Parsons School of Design, was recently roped in by British luxury fashion brand Mulberry for their campaign to launch its flagship store in New York. Apart from the modelling stints, the budding model also makes and sells her line of quirky knitwear, reported the outlet.

Picture of Emhoff Goes Viral on Social Media

