Detectives have arrested five people including two teenagers in connection with rapper Pop Smoke's death. The 20-year-old was shot dead in his Los Angeles home in February this year. Police suspect his social media account, on which he boasted about his house in Hollywood Hills, led to the robbery that eventually resulted in his murder on February 19, 2020.

Bashar Barakah Jackson, professionally known as Pop Smoke, was climbing up the ladder in the world of rap music. However, his untimely death cut his promising career short. According to the Robbery-Homicide Division of the Los Angeles Police Department, three men and two teenagers have been arrested for their role in his murder.

Robbery That Led To Murder?

The three men have been identified as Jaquan Murphy, 21, Corey Walker, 19, and Keandre D Rodgers, 18, and the identities of the two minors, aged 15 and 17, have not been revealed. "We believe that it was a robbery. Initially, we didn't really have the evidence but then we discovered some other evidence that showed this was likely a home invasion gone bad," said Captain Jonathan Tippet of the Los Angeles Police Department, speaking to the Associated Press.

The men, who are are believed to be members of a South Los Angeles gang, are said to have entered Pop Smoke's house after they confirmed the address on the young rapper's social media account, according to reports.

Among the five accused, Murphy, Walker, and Rodgers are said to be from Los Angeles. Walker and Rodgers have been arrested on charges of suspicion of murder, and Murphy was arrested on charges of suspicion of attempted murder.

Five Arrested Local Gang Members

The bail for the five accused will have to pay has been set at $1 million each. Earlier, some reports claimed that the murder might have been the result of the rapper's involvement with criminal gangs. However, according to Tippet, Pop Smoke and his entourage are not assumed to be associated with any.

It is said that they broke into the house and stole valuable items. But when Jackson showed up, they did not want to part with the loot and allegedly shot him dead. Pop Smoke resided in the $2.5 million house at the 2000 Hercules Drive. The house is owned by Teddi Mellencamp of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and her husband, Edwin Arroyave.