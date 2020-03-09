DaBaby issued an apology Sunday after a video circulated of the rapper slapping a female fan in the face before his Saturday afterparty concert in Tampa, Florida. TMZ shared the video showing DaBaby walking through the crowd when the female fan holds her cellphone.

As the flash went on – close to the rapper's face - he was seen striking the person in the face before quickly walking away. TMZ reported that after the incident, the rapper was booed by the crowed as he left the venue without performing a song.

DaBaby acknowledged the incident on Instagram, where he wrote — "Who know shawty government name so my lawyer can get active?" he wrote atop a still image of the assault video — before turning to his Instagram Stories to formally apologize to the victim, adding that he didn't know the person holding to phone (and who he claimed hit him in the eye) was a woman.

"I do sincerely apologize. I do," DaBaby said. "I'm very sorry that there was a female on the other end of that flashlight on their phone. But you know, keep in mind, I couldn't see you because you got the flash this close to me. Which is okay, it's no problem. A lot of people did — they didn't put it as close as you put it — but a lot of people had flash on me, and that's okay. That's what I signed up for."

The rapper continued, "But out of all them fans—how many people know how to zoom in? Just zoom in instead of popping me in the motherfucking eye with the phone. But I do apologize that there was a female on the other end. I think by this time, you know it's a well known fact that male or female, I would've responded the same exact way."

The rapper then addressed his victim directly, "I would love to apologize to you in person... I would love to make the situation better anyway I can."

DaBaby, whose original name is Jonathan Kirk, was arrested on robbery charges earlier this year in Miami. Prior to that, DaBaby was hit with marijuana charges in North Carolina.