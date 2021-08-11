Racist Woman Lies About Assaulting Black Child to Prevent Him from Entering Pool, Gets Charged After Video Footage Surfaces [VIDEO]

A white woman has been charged with assault after she was caught on camera attacking a black child in an attempt to prevent the boy from entering the community pool.

The child's mother, Heather J. Brown, who goes by @hj_everyday, posted the video on TikTok and the clip has gone viral with nearly 5 million views on the platform.

'Don't You Put Your Hands on My Son'

The video starts off with Brown arguing with the white woman through the gate of what appears to be a community pool with her two sons and a baby in her arms.

"I came here yesterday ma'am, you know who I am and [unintelligible] my children," Brown is heard telling the woman, who responds by questioning why her phone isn't working. Moments later, Brown's son opens the gate and attempts to access the pool area when the woman is seen pushing the child in a bid to block him from entering.

"Don't you put your hands on my son!," Brown screams at the woman before handing over her newborn baby to her older son. "Don't you ever, ever put your hands on my son."

"Actually I will call the police and have you arrested for putting your hands on a minor," she continues as the woman responds with, "Go ahead."

"You're going to jail cause you just put your hands on my son," Brown says before the video ends. Watch the clip below:

Woman Told Her Brown Attacked Her, Had a History of Singling Out Children of Color

In a follow-up video, Brown shared additional details about the incident, which she said took place on July 6 and she had no idea that the incident had been filmed.

Brown added that when she reported the incident to the police, the white woman told the investigating officer that Brown had attacked her. She said the officer believed the woman at first after the woman changed her demeanor and spoke to the officer in a calm and composed manner.

At this point, a lady by the pool who had caught the incident on camera provided the footage to the police. The woman who filmed the video said she started recording because the white woman, who is one of three members of the HOA (Homeowner Association) pool committee, has a history of singling out children "who aren't white" and allowed two white boys into the pool the same day.

Brown added the woman has been charged with misdemeanor assault on a minor aged under 12 and had a court date scheduled for July 30, where the white woman requested for a public defender. The next court hearing has been set for Aug. 20.