Racist Radio Host Tony Massarotti Suspended Without Pay After Calling Black Men Thieves Who Stole Cars During His Show

Boston sports radio host Tony Massarotti has been suspended after he created a stir with his racist remarks during 98.5 The Sports Hub's "Felger & Mazz" show on Friday. Massarotti's remarks were directed towards the black community.

Massarotti Had Issued an Apology

In the incident which took place during the show, Massarotti had asked his co-host Michael Felger, who tuned into the show from a remote location at a New Orleans hotel, about the two black men sitting behind him in a common area of the hotel.

"I wanna know now who the two guys behind you are," Massarotti asked Felger. "They can't hear us, right? Okay, so I would be careful if I were you. Because the last time you were around a couple of guys like that, they stole your car."

Following the backlash, Massarotti, who was a sportswriter for the Boston Herald and the Boston Globe, issued an apology for his "hurtful" remarks, reported New York Post.

"Late in the show on Friday, I made some comments that angered and upset some people, and rightfully so," Massarotti said. "I wish I could take them back. I can't. They were insensitive, they were hurtful, and frankly they hurt the cause for those of us who believe in racial and social equality and all those things, and I do. I'm on that side of the line, which is what made this thing so difficult in so many different ways.

"So I owe everyone an apology. It's not who I am. It's not who we are. I can tell you that until I'm blue in the face â€” those of you who know me will believe it. Those of you who don't, won't and you probably shouldn't. If I saw and heard what you did, I would feel the same way and you have a right to be upset."

Massarotti's Faces Heat on Social Media

Following the backlash over his insensitive remarks, Massarotti was suspended without pay for a week by the channel. WCVB reported that Massarotti's suspension was announced by Felger during the show on Tuesday.

Reading a statement from Beasley Media Group, which owns 98.5 The Sports Hub, Felger said, "Because Beasley Media strives to create a diverse and inclusive workplace, and these comments went against core values, the company has decided to suspend Tony for the rest of the week without pay. In addition, all of our on-air personalities at Beasley Boston will be taking sensitivity training to redouble our efforts to create a culture of understanding."

However, many on social media opined that suspension was not enough for the erring host and instead he should have been fired. "His apology got him nothing. Thousands of hours on the air speaking off the cuff and zero history of controversy. Now suspended because a squish like you has hurt feelings. Im sure you have said nothing in your life to offend. Maybe it will cost you someday and you'll get it," tweeted a user.

"Radio Host Tony Massarotti Suspended Without Pay Over Racially Insensitive Joke for ONE WEEK! This man called two black men criminals on air & is now fake apologizing (of Course). These some sick ass ppl," wrote another.

"Y'all are huge pieces of garbage. Boston sports radio is hands down the worst in the nation. They employ idiots who talk like we should be paying them to talk shit about our teams. I hope they fire this man and his buddy Felger," read another tweet.