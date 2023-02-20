International Business Times, Singapore Edition
Kate Middleton Caught 'Spanking' Prince William's Butt on BAFTA Red Carpet; Complete List of Winners

The British royal couple of Kate Middleton and Prince William caught internet's attention with their PDA displays on the red carpet at the 76thEE BAFTA Film awards. The Princess of Wales was seen playfully patting her husband's behind as the couple walked down the red carpet.

The award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall, London on Sunday. Dressed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, Kate wore long black gloves and gold jewels while Prince William paired his suit with a matching bow tie and sleek shoes.

All Quiet on the Western Front Sweeps Major Awards

Netflix's German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front won seven awards in different categories including best picture and best director for Edward Berger. The film is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

BEST FILM
All Quiet On The Western Front - Malte Grunert

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

DOCUMENTARY
Navalny - Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

DIRECTOR
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett - Tar

LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler - Elvis

SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTOR
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

CASTING
Elvis - Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

EDITING
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend

MAKE UP & HAIR
Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

PRODUCTION DESIGN
Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

COSTUME DESIGN
Elvis - Catherine Martin

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

SOUND
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler

RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Emma Mackey

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse - Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

BRITISH SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley, Ross White

