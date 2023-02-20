Kate Middleton Caught 'Spanking' Prince William's Butt on BAFTA Red Carpet; Complete List of Winners

The British royal couple of Kate Middleton and Prince William caught internet's attention with their PDA displays on the red carpet at the 76thEE BAFTA Film awards. The Princess of Wales was seen playfully patting her husband's behind as the couple walked down the red carpet.
The award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall, London on Sunday. Dressed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, Kate wore long black gloves and gold jewels while Prince William paired his suit with a matching bow tie and sleek shoes.
All Quiet on the Western Front Sweeps Major Awards
Netflix's German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front won seven awards in different categories including best picture and best director for Edward Berger. The film is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches.
Here is a complete list of the winners:
BEST FILM
All Quiet On The Western Front - Malte Grunert
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (writer/director)
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Malte Grunert
DOCUMENTARY
Navalny - Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae
ANIMATED FILM
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley
DIRECTOR
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell
LEADING ACTRESS
Cate Blanchett - Tar
LEADING ACTOR
Austin Butler - Elvis
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
ORIGINAL SCORE
All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann
CASTING
Elvis - Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian
EDITING
Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers
CINEMATOGRAPHY
All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend
MAKE UP & HAIR
Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino
COSTUME DESIGN
Elvis - Catherine Martin
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon
SOUND
All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler
RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)
Emma Mackey
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse - Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella
BRITISH SHORT FILM
An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley, Ross White