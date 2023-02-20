Kate Middleton Caught 'Spanking' Prince William's Butt on BAFTA Red Carpet; Complete List of Winners

The British royal couple of Kate Middleton and Prince William caught internet's attention with their PDA displays on the red carpet at the 76thEE BAFTA Film awards. The Princess of Wales was seen playfully patting her husband's behind as the couple walked down the red carpet.

The award ceremony was held at the Royal Festival Hall, London on Sunday. Dressed in a white one-shoulder Alexander McQueen dress, Kate wore long black gloves and gold jewels while Prince William paired his suit with a matching bow tie and sleek shoes.

All Quiet on the Western Front Sweeps Major Awards

Netflix's German war drama All Quiet on the Western Front won seven awards in different categories including best picture and best director for Edward Berger. The film is an adaptation of Erich Maria Remarque's 1929 novel about an idealistic German soldier sent to the trenches.

Here is a complete list of the winners:

BEST FILM

All Quiet On The Western Front - Malte Grunert

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Aftersun - Charlotte Wells (writer/director)

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Malte Grunert

DOCUMENTARY

Navalny - Daniel Roher, Diane Becker, Shane Boris, Melanie Miller, Odessa Rae

ANIMATED FILM

Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio - Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar, Alex Bulkley

DIRECTOR

All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

The Banshees Of Inisherin - Martin McDonagh

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

All Quiet On The Western Front - Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

LEADING ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett - Tar

LEADING ACTOR

Austin Butler - Elvis

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin

ORIGINAL SCORE

All Quiet On The Western Front - Volker Bertelmann

CASTING

Elvis - Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamian

EDITING

Everything Everywhere All At Once - Paul Rogers

CINEMATOGRAPHY

All Quiet On The Western Front - James Friend

MAKE UP & HAIR

Elvis - Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Babylon - Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

COSTUME DESIGN

Elvis - Catherine Martin

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way Of Water - Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Joe Letteri, Eric Saindon

SOUND

All Quiet On The Western Front - Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prasil, Markus Stemler

RISING STAR AWARD (voted for by the public)

Emma Mackey

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse - Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy, Cara Speller, Hannah Minghella

BRITISH SHORT FILM

An Irish Goodbye - Tom Berkeley, Ross White